Luca Argentero age, height, wife, children: all the films after Big Brother

Luca Argentero is a beautiful and talented Italian actor: everything about him, from private life at the career. Everyone remembers it during the experience in the third edition of Big Brother. The Canale 5 reality show was a springboard for him. In fact, after a short time he started acting, embarking on a career in the world of television and cinema, full of success. He has also worked with famous artists on an international level. Among these also appears Julia Roberts.

Let’s get to know him better and find out all about him.

Luca Argentero: date of birth, age, height

Name surname: Luca Argentero

Date of birth: April 12, 1978

Place of birth: Turin

Age: 43 years old

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Profession: actor

Height: 185 cm

Weight: 75 kg

Tattoos: no tattoos

Instagram: @lucaargentero

Biography

Luca Argentero was born in Turin on 12 April 1978. Today he is 43 years old. His parents are Guido Argentero and Agata Bonanno. He spent his childhood in Moncalieri. He attended high school at the “Collegio San Giuseppe”. He then graduated in 2004 in Economics and Commerce from the University of Turin. During university he worked as a barman in a nightclub.

In 2003 he participated in the third edition of Big Brother. In the house he bonded a lot with Marianella Bargilli. Their relationship was much talked about and made Argentero one of the main protagonists of the reality show. It ranks third with 9% of the votes.

After that experience, his career kicked off in the entertainment world. The former gieffino began to have some parts in fiction and films. Then he also made his debut in the cinema.

Private life: wife and daughter

Luca Argentero is married to Cristina Marino. The two met on the set of the film Vacation in the Caribbean. In 2020 the couple had their first daughter, Nina Speranza. On June 5, 2021, the two actors got married in Città della Pieve, where they reside.

Before meeting his current wife, Luca Argentero was married to actress and voice actress Myriam Catania in 2004, after 5 years of engagement. The two separated in 2016.

The famous cousin

Luca Argentero is the cousin of Alessia Ventura, a former Letterina from Gerry Scotti’s Passaparola program. It was she who proposed it to the casting of Big Brother.

Career: fiction and film

After participating in Big Brother, Luca Argentero began to take his first steps as an actor. She also posed for a sexy calendar of the monthly Max and worked as a model.

Let’s retrace his artistic career. He made his debut as an actor in 2005 starring in the television series Carabinieri. From the fourth to the sixth season he played the role of Marco Tosi. In 2006 he starred in the short film The fourth sex. In the same year he made his film debut with the film A casa nostra, directed by Francesca Comencini.

In 2007 he had a huge hit with Saturn Against, directed by Ferzan Özpetek. In the same year he also enchanted everyone in Chocolate Lessons, directed by Claudio Cupellini, with Violante Placido. He was then entrusted with the role of protagonist alongside Vittoria Puccini in the television miniseries La Baronessa di Carini, broadcast on Rai 1, directed by Umberto Marino.

In the following years he joined the cast of many other films. From Solo un padre to Diverso da chi ?, from The big dream to Oggi sposi. In 2010, three more of his films were released: The Woman of My Life, Someone Who Says No and Eat Pray Love with Julia Roberts.

In the same year he made his debut in the theater with the play Shakespeare in Love. His career continued with other films and in 2013 he was called by Maria De Filippi as a juror for the talent Amici di Canale 5.

In 2012 he became vice president of the non-profit organization 1 Caffè which seeks to revive the tradition of suspended coffee for charity and voluntarily. Since 2014 it has supported Never Give Up, a non-profit association for the study and treatment of eating disorders.

For the interpretation of Commissioner Giovanni Morandi in the film Brave Girls directed by Michela Andreozzi, in 2020 he receives a nomination for the Silver Ribbons as best actor in a comedy.

In 2020 he starred in the role of the protagonist Andrea Fanti in the television series Doc – In your hands, which aired from 26 March to 16 April 2020 and from 15 October to 19 November 2020, on Rai 1. In 2021 he returned with the same role in the second season of the beloved fiction.