Luca Argentero, do you know his ex-partner? She is a former gieffina

It certainly needs no introduction Luca Argentero, a 360 ° actor capable of getting any emotion straight into people’s hearts. Before marrying his current partner, Cristina Marino, Luca had a relationship that lasted a few years with Myriam Catania.

The relationship between Luca and Myriam lasted eleven years, during which they shared both work and private life. Yes, because Myriam Catania is also part of the entertainment world: the woman, in fact, besides being daughter of art, is a very good Italian actress and voice actress. Let’s find out more about Luca Argentero’s ex-wife together.

Private life

Myriam Catania was born in Rome on December 12, 1979 from a mother Rossella Izzo and dad Vincenzo Catania. As you have surely understood, Myriam grew up surrounded by the love of a very important family in the world of cinema: her mother Rossella and her aunts. Simona, Flame And Giuppy Izzo they are, in fact, actresses, voice actors and directors. Her story with actor Luca Argentero begins when she was only 24 years old and, after five years of engagement, the couple decides to get married.

During the marriage, however, something did not go as hoped and, due to character differences, after fighting tooth and nail to save their love, the couple decided to separate and put an end to their relationship. In 2016, Myriam meets her current husband, the French advertiser Quentin Kemmermann. A year after their meeting, in 2017, their only child was born, Jaques. After a crisis and the apparent end of their marriage announced recently, Myriam and Quentin have found happiness and now, as stated by the actress herself during an interview with the weekly New one, all three are ready to leave Italy together to move to Marseille.

Luca Argentero, on the other hand, found love again with the actress Cristina Marino, known right on a film set. Luca and Cristina, who got married on 5 June, became the child’s parents in 2020 Nina Hope.

A brilliant career

Myriam Catania started working from a very young age in the world of cinema and dubbing. Every success achieved, Myriam has achieved thanks to her innate talent and the passion she puts into each of her projects. He has voiced actresses of the caliber of Keira Knightley, Jessica Alba, Amanda Seyfried and many others. Among the celebrities to whom Myriam has lent her voice we also remember Alexis Bledel, historical interpreter of Rory in the TV series A mother as a friend. In 2015, Myriam Catania also received the Gold lectern for the category “best female interpretation” thanks to the dubbing of Keira Knightley in the famous film The imitation game.

Among the many television appearances of Myriam, there is also the participation as a competitor in the fifth edition of the Big Brother Vip, in which the tenant Alfonso Signorini he strongly wanted her for her engaging and passionate personality.