Luca Argentero, do you know who the former mother-in-law is? She is a very famous woman

Luca Argentero is the man most desired by Italian women. Currently married to Cristina Marino, he was previously linked to a daughter of art. Let’s find out who he is.

Extremely popular from Big Brother onwards, Luca Argentero made a great career, he was able to take advantage of the moment of unexpected fame by studying and getting involved. He has evolved as a person and as an actor, managing to conquer a well-deserved role in the panorama of Italian fiction and cinema.

The awards he has obtained are not few. In her palmares there is a nomination for the David di Donatello awards and two for the Nastri d’Argento. A talented actor, therefore, able to immerse himself in the most disparate characters.

Great success with the public is obtaining in this period with fiction Doc – In your handswhich reaches considerable share percentages every week.

The most desired man in Italy

It is since the time of Big Brother that Luca has been acclaimed and pursued by the female audience. Currently he is a “very busy” man, his second wife, Cristina Marino, has recently made him the father of a beautiful little girl, Nina Speranza. Blessed among women, no doubt about it.

Cristina, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, she said she was bothered by the obsession fans have for her husband. They turn to him, filling him with even explicit compliments, as if she were not present. A little good taste wouldn’t hurt her.

Luca, however, is not at his first marriage. Previously he was married to Myriam Catania, also an actress like Marino.

A very famous mother-in-law

Myriam Catania was Argentero’s wife from 2010 to 2016, but the two had already known each other for five years.

The woman was born with the show, acting in the blood. In fact, she is both an actress, a voice actress and also a dubbing director.

He comes from an art family that has always provided the greatest voice actors to the Italian show.

Myriam is the daughter of Rossella Izzo. Does the surname tell you something? Well yes. Rossella Izzo is the sister of Simona, Fiamma and Giuppy, the real royal dynasty of dubbing.

Rossella, his mother, in particular, is the twin sister of the most famous of the Izzo dynasty, Simona. Rossella “lends” her voice and her acting skills to actresses of the caliber of Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeifferall icons of international cinema.

Unlike her sister Simona, Myriam’s mother did not provide material for gossip magazines, married to the gynecologist Vincenzo Catania, she had three children who all work in the entertainment sector.