Luca Argentero, the break that changed his life | The truth emerges after years

The actor Luca Argentero told about the break that changed his life: this is what it is, the details of the story

Luca Argentero, born in 1978, is an Italian actor and TV presenter known to the public for his talent and his Mediterranean beauty that have made him one of the most popular actors on the Italian cinema scene. Everyone remembers his debut in the most spied house in Italy, Big Brother, causing a stir over a controversial relationship with Mariangela Bargilli. At the casting he was proposed by the then letter of Passaparola, broadcast conducted by Gerry Scotti, Alessia Ventura, as well as his cousin. Since then, after several guests he has become a great actor much loved by the Italian cinema scenes.

After participating in Big Brother, in 2005 he made his debut as an actor in fiction Carabinieri in which he plays, from the fourth to the sixth season, the role of Marco Tosi. In 2006 he starred in the short film The fourth sex, also participating, in the same year, on the big screen with the film A casa nostra, followed by the great success of Ferzan Ozpetek, Saturno Contro, where he plays the role of a homosexual.

There are many successful fictions and films in which Luca took part, such as Only a father, Different from whom, The big dream, Today get married and Eat pray love, directed by Ryan Murphy, with Julia Roberts.

Besides the love for cinema, the actor also has other passions such as sport, he practices yoga, swimming and tennis and loves hiking in the mountains and finds peace in the mountains, Città della Pieve which was the set of the Carabinieri fiction . The actor said he loves simple things so much that in an interview he said: “I love simple things: the joys that mine gives me vegetable garden, a walk in the mountains (I come from a family of climbers), the tennis“.

He was linked to the beautiful Myriam Catania and the two married in 2009, but both decided to separate by mutual consent and in an interview she revealed the reasons for the breakup.

Luca Argentero from separation to rebirth

The beautiful Luca was linked to Myriam Catania but then both decided to separate by mutual consent by finding a new love.

In an interview the actor said: “We are facing a separation path for months now, but with great love and mutual respect. The people with whom we can be seen or photographed are not the causes of our breaking up – a lot of time has passed: they are part of the normal life path of two boys aged 38 and 36 … We tell each other everything: neither she nor I have discovered anything from the newspapers “.

The same actress revealed the reasons for the breakup stating that she and Luca were happy for many years but then something broke and admitted that they have not remained friends but they love each other: “But there comes a time when you become something else and in order not to ruin the beauty that was there you have to confront yourself and move on ”.

Today the actor is linked to Cristina Marino and his ex-wife has revealed that Luca is a special man and that despite everything he will always want him in his life.