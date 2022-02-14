Luca Argentero was also Doc for the birth of his wife, will George Clooney take his place on TV?

The fans of Doc In Your Hands and of Luca Argentero last night they consoled themselves with What’s the weather like on Rai2. Waiting for the new episode of the all-Italian medical drama, fans were able to enjoy Argentero’s smile and some confessions of him about private life and Doc In Your Hands thanks to his participation in the Fabio Fazio. It was a short step from the Pope to Andrea Fanti What’s the weather like and even if the ratings will not be the same, Doc fans appreciated.

“Cristina was about to give birth, I was talking to the doctor and a nurse came and called the doctor ‘Doc!’ and I instinctively turned to the nurse. “@Lucaargentero to #CTCF pic.twitter.com/0nO2F5tpO9 – Che tempo che fa (@chetempochefa) February 13, 2022

Luca Argentero he told of his two years of changes and, despite Covid, of great successes in private life and on TV. The actor scored very high ratings on Rai1 with his Doc while in his life he got to marry his beloved Cristina Marino and to welcome their little girl, Nina Hope. Just during the moments immediately preceding the birth, it seems that Luca Argentero for a moment he felt back on the set and, as told by Fazio yesterday, he turned to a nurse who was looking for his Doc, the real one though.

Soon he could find himself in the same situation George Clooney. According to some rumors, in fact, it seems that the actor is ready to take on the role of Andrea Fanti in a possible American version of the series. According to Platinette and her column on Di Più Tv it seems that Doc In Your Hands will soon have an Italian remake with George Clooney ready to play our beloved empathic and emotional doctor. For the actor it will not be the first time since for many he is still Dr. Douglas “Doug” Ross of the series ER – Doctors on the front line. For him it would be like a return to origins while for Doc In your Hands fans just another great satisfaction.