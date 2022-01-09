Luca Argentero: who is he, has children, how many children does he have, who is his ex and current wife

Luca Argentero lor we all know to be a well-known Italian actor who began his career in show business in 2003 when he took part in the third edition of Big Brother. It all seems to have started right from that moment when the showgirl cousin Alessia Ventura proposed it to the casting. Subsequently after the experience of Big Brother he participated as a guest in several television broadcasts and then also posed for a calendar for the monthly Max becoming a real sex symbol. But what do we actually know about him and his private life? Let’s do some clarity.

Who is Luca Argentero?

He was born in Turin on 12 April 1978 and is 41 years old. He is 185 cm tall, he lived in Moncalieri and then after his studies at the COllegio San Giuseppe he worked as a barman in a nightclub. He continued his studies and then yes he also holds a degree in Economics and Commerce from the University of Turin in 2004. As we have already had the opportunity to anticipate, he reached the maximum notoriety in 2003 when he participated in thethe third edition of the Grande fratellor, the Canale 5 reality show where he ranked third. In 2005 it has debuted as an actor in the television series Carabinieri.

Career

THEN in 2006 debuted with the film A casa nostra, by Francesca Comencini. In 2007 he then returned toand theaters with Saturn against, a directed film dto Ferzan Ozpetek where he played the role of a homosexual. And then again he was present in the film Chocolate lessons, for directed by Claudio Cupellini together with Violante Placido. In 2008 he then took part in the film Only a father enel 2009 to the film Different from whom? with which he was nominated for the David di Donatello as Best Actor. But it does not end there, as he will soon also be part of the film The big dream and again The woman of my life, Some say no, Eat, pray, love with Julia Roberts. He was also judge of the Amici di Maria De Filippi program together with Sabrina Ferilli and Gabry Ponte in 2013. He starred in the film We and Giulia per directed by Edoardo Leo. He then shot a new film ieor Opposite Poles.

Private life

As for his private life, we know that he is married to actress Cristina Marino, with whom she has been together since 2017. On 10 December 2019, both announced through social media that they were expecting their first child. She came into the world like this little Nina Speranza in early 2020. The actor was previously married to l‘actress and voice actress Myriam Catania, after 5 years of engagement.