Luca Attanasio, the witnesses: “The kidnappers spoke Rwandan and had sophisticated weapons”. The robbery hypothesis has been denied

The kidnappers of Luca Attanasio And Vittorio Iacovacci they were “about fifteen, spoke a Rwandan language and had heavy weapons, more sophisticated than those of the rangers”. He says it, exclusively to the newspaper Tomorrow, Baraka Dabu Jakson, daily assistant at the Virunga park and witness of what happened on February 22, the day on which the Italian ambassador and the carabiniere Iacovacci were killed. Attanasio, he tells the newspaper, died in his arms. “I heard a series of shots and saw some armed individuals pushing four men into the bush, two colored and two white“.

Read Also Luca Attanasio, investigations will soon be closed. The father to Fatto.it: “The obstruction of the UN agency is unacceptable. What are they hiding? “

In addition to Jakson’s testimony there is also that of Julien Kitsa, a trader who was near the Kilumba market, where the ambush took place. It was he who took the third victim of the attack, the driver, to the hospital Mustapha Milambo, in an attempt (later unsuccessful) to save him. “I heard one of the gunmen say ‘we kidnapped the whites'”. Both reconstructions therefore lead to a exclude the hypothesis that the murders were the result of a robbery by improvised bandits, widespread and active in the area. Shortly after the case, some local criminals were arrested, then released. However, perplexities remain: it is not clear, in fact, why the armed men should have killed Attanasio and Iacovacci if their intention was to kidnap and base them.

Read Also Murder Attanasio, between conflicting versions, false leads and obstruction of the Pam: all the dark points of a case that risks oblivion

In the meantime, the collaboration between Italian and Congolese investigators continues with difficulty. Same with the investigation into WFP, the World Food Program –World Food Program. The security officer Mansour Rwagaza, is registered in the register of suspects. As reported in Il Doamni, the latter violated the security protocol of the United Nations and failed to provide Iacovacci and Attanasio with an adequate escort in time. Interviewed by Ilfattoquotidiano.it, Salvatore Attanasio – father of the ambassador – underlined his perplexity regarding the behavior of the organization, which continues to oppose the immunity of its officials to the requests made by the prosecutors. In fact, it appears that all the officials involved in the affair have been in the meantime moved away from Goma.