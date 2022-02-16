Luca Barbareschi: “I could have 800 children. That time with Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Lou Reed and Andy Warhol …”

The life of Luca Barbareschi it looks like a movie, and you can also understand it by reading the long interview made by Elvira Serra for Corriere della Sera. The memories of him as a child? FromUruguay, where his father worked as a civil engineer “and the parents still loved each other”, to Italy: “My sister has just been born. My mother said to me one morning: ‘I’m going to Rome because I fell in love with someone else’. ‘What about me?’ I asked. Her: ‘Oh yes, now we’re not all going to Rome on vacation…’. It seemed reasonable to me, I was six. Problem is, I saw her again ten years later. Two 85-year-old aunts raised me, ”she says. THEdependent “from the age of 6”, he states that “if it had not been for the theater he would have been a criminal”. And his theater, theElisha of Romeis now on sale for 24 million euros: “The Eliseo Entertainment brand also had a turnover of 56 millioni, but the theater loses four a year. I already have more than one very interested buyer “. What are you dreaming of? “Making of the Elysée the first theater with the metaverse. So there can be a million people in the audience. You spectator choose what you want: you can become Hamlet, or sit next to him ”. His stories about his time in America: “Max’s, Kansas City. It’s me, Oliviero Toscani, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Lou Reed and Andy Warhol. I was the star of Almost Famous ”. From meeting Steven Spielberg, to love for theater and cinema. But he also remembers something from TV with pleasure: “We had loved each other so much: I really enjoyed it. Still the only case in the history of an Italian format sold in America, produced by an Italian who also led it. I was a star “. Former parliamentarian, he takes his pension: “700 euros. But the other pension is worse: two thousand euros from Enpals, the organization of show business workers. Think that some years I even paid a billion: I earned a lot and I always paid taxes. But I’m not complaining: there are those who have more ridiculous pensions, with more strenuous jobs ”. A reflection on the six children, including Michale who is 48: Barbareschi discovered he was 20 at a party in New York: “The children are the ones you grow up with, with whom there is an important emotional tension. As I lived in those years I could have another 800“.