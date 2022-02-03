Luca Faraone, the Sardinian musician who conducts the orchestra at the Ariston | Music and Entertainment

If last year it was the young hairstylist Andrea Soriga, from Selargius, who curated the look of Elodie’s thick hair for the 71st edition of the Sanremo Festival, this year on the Ariston stage there is another young talent made in Sardinia. Is called Luca Faraone, 29 years old, originally from Assemini, and by profession he does the musician and composer.

“Thank you all for the warmth you are showing me, I am very excited … I can’t wait to get on that stage tomorrow!”, He wrote yesterday just before the dances began.

On the opening night, the young musician has conducted the orchestra for the song “Insuperabile” by Rkomi, of which he oversaw the musical direction of the performances. But not only that, he wrote and produced, together with Giulio Nenna and Shablo, the song by Irama “Wherever you will be” and arranged the cover that the singer himself will bring to the competition together with Gianluca Grignani.

At just 19 years old, Luca Faraone left in London to become a musician, and right here he found the lifeblood to grow professionally and artistically. Among the big names in international music, he worked with Emeli Sandè, played live with Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Tom Jones and Craig David.

A year ago he decided to return to Italy, where he has already started several collaborations with great authors of the Italian music scene.

Read the other news on www.cagliaripad.it