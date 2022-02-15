Luca Gallo, the president of Reggina hospitalized after an illness: “It’s very serious”

Luca Gallo, 51, president of Reggina Calcio, which plays in the Serie B championship, fell ill while attending his mother’s funeral in Rome yesterday and is now hospitalized in serious condition in a nursing home in the capital specializing in cardiological pathologies. Gallo, which is in intensive careunderwent surgery.

Salernitana, Colantuono exonerated: Nicola arrives in his place. The official press release

“Luca’s conditions remain serious and worrying,” said the general manager, Vincenzo Iiriti, to “Reggina TV”, the football club’s web broadcaster. «His state of health – he added – is, at the moment, stable compared to the situation that had arisen yesterday immediately after the illness. We must, however, remain confident and gather around our president ». Today the amaranth team is involved in an away match, in the midweek round of the championship, against Spal. “To our boys – said Iiriti – I tell you to stay calm and play at your best”.





Last updated: Tuesday 15 February 2022, 20:57













© REPRODUCTION RESERVED