Luca Guadagnino chose Rooney Mara

In fact, it was strange that no one had thought of it before. Because in the revival of biopics on the greats of cinema that has taken hold in Hollywood for some years, so far no one had mentioned it. Luckily, he thought about it Luca Guadagnino. Who chose the American actress Rooney Mara to embody the legendary on the big screen Audrey Hepburn. In a film, still top secret, which will soon start shooting. Produced by Apple’s fledgling cinema division.

Luca Guadagnino’s American road

It is not yet known what moment in the life of the Anglo-Dutch actress the screenplay will focus. But he’s writing it Michael Mitnick. Already author of films such as The giver – The world of Jonas (2014), with Jeff Bridges And Meryl Streep. And the TV series Vinyl, created by Mick Jagger And Martin Scorsese.

Luca Guadagnino has just finished filming the romantic horror Bones and All, still with his Timothée Chalamet. With this new film about Audrey Hepburn, he remains, therefore, to work in the United States. Where it seems to have found its dimension. And where, after the enormous success of Call me by your name (3 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, and 1 Oscar for Best Screenplay a James Ivory), continues to be a much sought after name by the studios.

Rooney Mara and Audrey Hepburn in comparison

Rooney Mara, famous for Millennium – Men who hate women (2011) and Carol (2015), a little resembles the diva of the 50s. It will be for the delicacy of the features and that neck that seems to never end. For that elusive air that conveys innocence. For the elegance of the movements reminiscent of those of a dancer. Or maybe for the eyes. As a doe. As they had defined those of Audrey Hepburn.

The first true influencer in the world

Which was one of the icons not only of celluloid. The first influencer in the history of fashion and beauty. Whose style and elegance are still touchstones today. Audrey Hepburn is still the most imitated now, collected, cloned… Col little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. With the pixie cut from Roman holidays. With the fringe of My Fair Lady. The dancers of Cinderella in Paris. With any Givenchy wore, from those of Sabrina on…

WATCH THE GALLERY WITH AUDREY’S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

The documentary Audrey on Sky

Audrey Hepburn passed away on January 20, 1993. But, unlike other stars who have remained confined to the past, her modernity is surprising. On a regular basis, his name, his story and his films are re-proposed as if they were strictly topical. We advise you to see the documentary Audrey directed by Helena Coan, scheduled on Sky Documentaries. Where the woman and the star are told in a dialogue that is in some ways unprecedented.

A life of strength and fragility dedicated to Unicef

She, born Audrey Kathleen Ruston on May 4, 1929 in Brussels, the daughter of an aristocrat and a diplomat, she had a lifelong battle with the traumas she experienced in her youth. Malnourished as a child, abandoned by her father, raised under the Nazi occupation in Holland, the shattered dream of becoming a dancer. Fragility and strength have always coexisted in this woman so out of the box that she has become an icon.

SEE THE PHOTOS OF AUDREY ICONA HERE

She had two husbands. A Hollywood star like Mel Ferrer (Here you can read the article of Friend in which he reveals the secrets of his then wife). And an Italian doctor, Andrea Dotti. Audrey Hepburn had two children: Sean and Luca, who carry on the maternal memory in the world of charity. Perhaps, on the set, he loved Albert Finney And Ben Gazzarra. He spent the last years of his life alongside the Dutch actor Robert Wolser.

SEE AUDREY’S MOST FASHION FILM GALLERY

Although she never completely abandoned her career, the second part of Audrey’s life was devoted to something else. At Unicef, mainly. Of which she had become a strenuous and indefatigable pillar. Much more than just an ambassador. Until the end she had been among the children in Africa. Until the forces allowed it, Until the colon cancer had inexorably spread.

Audrey Hepburn’s latest film

But he had time to give us one last, incredible, interpretation. His greeting to the world of cinema is the film Always (1989). Steven Spielberg, the director, had imagined her all dressed in white, with a bun, her eyes smiling melancholy. The last role of Audrey Hepburn it was that of an angel. He too, Steven Spielberg, at the time said that she was already the one …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION