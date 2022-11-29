Luca Guadagnino: discover the most acclaimed films of the Italian filmmaker | DEPOR-PLAY

Luca Guadagnino returns to the big screen after receiving praise for “call me by your name” (“Call me by your name” in Spanish). As in his previous feature film, his new film titled “Bones and All” (“Until the bones”), stars Timothée Chalamet. The film also stars Taylor Russell, in an unusual plot.

The Guadagnino’s recent work is a strange love story of two cannibals, Maren and Lee, who try to escape their impulses by running away from society, sharing a journey of rediscovery and romance.

For this film, which lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes, the Italian director received the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival 2022.

Critics have been generous with fiction, which has generated greater public expectations for the film’s arrival in theaters internationally. In anticipation of the soon to be released filmwe review the best of Guadagnino’s filmography.

Chalamet in the recent movie “To the Bones” (Photo: Tenderstories)

WHAT ARE THE BEST FILMS OF LUCA GUADAGNINO?

“Call Me By Your Name”

Without a doubt, until 2022, “Call me by my name” is the best film by Luca Guadagnino. The tape, which has a 94% approval on the Rotten Tomatoes portal, received nominations for the Awards Oscar and the BAFTAs in 2017. It won a golden statuette for best adapted screenplay. The tape was based on the homonymous novel by André Aciman.

“A Bigger Splash”

This film brought together the actors tilda swinton Matthias Schoenaerts, Ralph Fiennes and Dakota Johnson in 2015. It is a psychological drama, based on a story by Alain Pagewhich won two Venice Film Festival awards.

“Bones and All”

The movie “Bones and All” is the new work by Luca Guadagnino in 2022. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, the story focuses on two young cannibals who run away from their homes to fight their urges. For this, they take a road trip, meet different people, while falling in love.

“I Am Love”

Released in 2009, this film featured tilda swinton and was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA. The film tells the story of emma and antoniowho live a hidden love that aims to end badly in the midst of the Recchi family, one of the wealthiest in Milan, Italy.

“Salvatores: Shoemaker of Dreams”

In this documentary film, Guadagnino portrays the life of Salvatore Ferragamo, the famous designer of luxury footwear, one of the greatest innovators in this field. The film premiered in 2020 at the Venice Film Festival, but arrived in the United States on November 4, 2022.

“Sigh”

This is Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s masterpiece of the same name. For this reason, the film generated divided opinions, negative criticism and also defenses of the proposal starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, among others. The director opted for differences in terms of visuals and also in part of the original story.

“We Are Who We Are”

Although it’s not a movie, it’s Serie ranks among the best of Luca Guadagnino’s work. The program, which has been broadcast since 2020, follows the life of Fraser Wilson and Caitlin “Harper” Poythress, two 14-year-old boys living on a US military base in Italy. Fiction is a drama that talks about love, friendship and adolescence.