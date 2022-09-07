Luca Guadagnino wants to do the sequel with Timothée Chalamet – La Cosa Cine

while promoting Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino took some time to talk about Call Me By Your Name and its sequel. Months ago, the director had expressed his interest in continuing the story. While everything seemed to be going well, the accusations against Armie Hammer for sexual abuse and cannibalism.

The director’s plan was to adapt the novel titled find meand of course having both protagonists: Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. She had even said that dakota johnson She was the right actress to play the wife of Oliver. However, everything came to nothing.

After much uncertainty, Guadagnino recently revealed that he is still pursuing the idea of ​​bringing the sequel to the big screen. Of course, he would only have Chalamet. “A sequel is an American concept. It would be more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young man becoming a man. That’s what I want to do”he declared.

Source: IndieWire.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.