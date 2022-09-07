Entertainment

Luca Guadagnino wants to do the sequel with Timothée Chalamet – La Cosa Cine

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

while promoting Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino took some time to talk about Call Me By Your Name and its sequel. Months ago, the director had expressed his interest in continuing the story. While everything seemed to be going well, the accusations against Armie Hammer for sexual abuse and cannibalism.

The director’s plan was to adapt the novel titled find meand of course having both protagonists: Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. She had even said that dakota johnson She was the right actress to play the wife of Oliver. However, everything came to nothing.

After much uncertainty, Guadagnino recently revealed that he is still pursuing the idea of ​​bringing the sequel to the big screen. Of course, he would only have Chalamet. “A sequel is an American concept. It would be more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young man becoming a man. That’s what I want to do”he declared.

Source: IndieWire.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.

Cynthia Nunez
Fan of Wes Anderson and musicals. Her top movies: Stand by me and any of Studio Ghibli.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

The duel is over! Emily Ratajkowski is ready to have a new boyfriend

5 mins ago

the actor would have set his sights on Gigi Hadid!

6 mins ago

The Walking Dead What will become of Carol at the end of the series?

16 mins ago

Emma Watson, muse of the new Prada perfume

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button