Luca Napolitano: the reference point of Lancia is Mercedes

Launch as Mercedes. This is the ambition of Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Turin brand who will have the task of relaunching the historic brand to bring it back to the glories of the past. But the comparison with the Star, more than a provocation, would be a real declaration of intent, as he explained to us in the interview that you will find, in full version, on Q New, the free attachment a Quattroruote of January 2022: the Lancia will be big again and will do so by widening its elbows in a galaxy, that of the premium cluster of Stellantis, populated by other houses with a glorious past. For this reason, more than volumes, the “new Lancia” will focus on operating margins. The concept is simple: (relatively) few cars will be sold, but with high profits.

Towards the Star. “We still have a lot of work to do and we have to look to a point of reference … which for us is Mercedes,” said Luca Napolitano. “I don’t mean we want to fight Mercedes, it would be absurd, but this is an example of what we look at.” In support of this premium evolution strategy of the brand there will be a great attention to the quality of the services offered to the customer and a renewed range. It will start with the heir of the Ypsilon, which will arrive in two years, and then move on to a compact crossover expected for 2026 and a hatchback that could bring the Delta denomination back to life, but which will not arrive before 2028 and which could be followed by a fourth, mysterious, model. All will be electric only, except the new Ypsilon which will also be offered with mild hybrid engines so as to start the transition of the brand towards an electron future.

Precise plans. The Stellantis group firmly believes in the relaunch of the Turin brand, so much so that it has devised a ten-year plan to bring the Lancia back to the glories of the past, or almost. The goal will be to generate cash flows, creating profits and contributing to the financial health of the Euro-American group. To do this, large sums will be invested in the development of new cars, which will be based on mechanics shared with the other brands in the premium cluster, Alfa Romeo and DS. But to differentiate itself from the latter, Lancia will focus on some aspects, such as comfort, luxury and eco-sustainability: “We would like to build cars with a significant part of recycled materials,” said Napolitano. There will be no room, at least in the first phase, for a return to competitions.

The focus is on Europe and digital. But to do all this, Lancia will start from Italy anyway, and then gradually try to expand beyond the borders of the peninsula. “Initially – said the manager – we aim to achieve 25 to 30% of our sales abroad, and then reach 50-50. Our aggressive electrification strategy and our focus on market segments that are very strong in Europe will help us “. And to achieve this penetration abroad with a brand that currently has Italy as its only pivotal market, carefully studied models will be needed. Key countries will be Germany and France (where the electrified are having great success), but Lancia also aims to land in Spain, Norway, Austria and Belgium (but the ambitions are global and there is already the idea of ​​creating Launches right-hand drive for markets such as Japan and Australia). The goal is to create a network of 100 dealerships in 60 European cities, many of which are hosted in multi-brand salons of the Stellantis group, pushing hard on online sales: “My goal – concludes Napolitano – is to allow buy a car with just three clicks “.