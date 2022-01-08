Luca Nardi flies to the semifinals at the Challenger Città di Forlì (with the video of the interview with the blue)

Luca Nardi inflames the Challenger City of Forlì: the blue beats the number 3, the American Harrison, 1-6 7-5 6-2 and flies to the semifinals against the German Stebe.

The other Italian Luca Potenza fights but surrenders in the quarters, just against the # 2 of the Stebe tournament who beats him 7-5 6-3. A feat of the Hungarian Davis Cup Piros who eliminates the n.1, the British Clarke, tomorrow in the semifinals with the Indian Sasikumar.

Also tomorrow, Saturday, the blue Marco Bortolotti in the doubles final

Luca Nardi’s star shines at the Challenger Atp Città di Forlì at TC Villa Carpena. The eighteen-year-old Italian talent (n.364 in the world) beat American Christian Harrison (n.3 of the tournament and n. 256 Atp) in the quarterfinals, 1-6 7-5 6-2. Applause for the performance of the Pesaro, able to win an important game at 5-5 in the second set and, from that moment, never stop, closing 6-2 at the third in two hours of play, confirming that he is more than a promise of the Italian tennis. Tomorrow, at 5 pm he will face the German expert Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, number 2 of the tournament and number 227, with a past from the top 100 Atp.

Instead, the other Italian who arrived in the quarter-finals, Luca Potenza, was defeated. The 21-year-old Sicilian, no.559 in the world, honored the wild card received by the organizers, giving with honor to Stebe, 7-5 6-3 in 1h37 ‘, but confirming himself as one of the fastest growing international level blues in recent months .

In the other two quarters of the day, the race of the Moroccan Davis Cup, Elliot Bercherit, was beaten in a match between qualifiers, by the Indian Mukund Sasikumar, 6.3 7-6. In the semifinal the Indian, number 4 of his country in the ATP ranking, finds the Hungarian Zsombor Piros, number 7 of the tournament (tomorrow at 15). The 22-year-old from Budapest, n.288 Atp, already boasts 7 appearances in the Hungarian Davis Cup national team, with important victories such as the one over former world number 3, the Croatian Marin Cilic. In the quarterfinals he beat the number 1 of the tournament, the British Jay Clarke, 6-3 6-3, accomplishing the feat of the day and aiming for the victory of the tournament.

Also tomorrow, the penultimate act of the Challenger Città di Forlì of TC Villa Carpena, will also be the day dedicated to the final of the doubles tournament. The Italian Marco Bortolotti, 30 years old and n.195 in the world, one of the strongest Azzurri in the specialty, takes the field at 1 pm, playing the final for the title paired with the Indian Kadhe. They will face the duo made up of the Belgian Geerts and the American Ritschard, who beat the tournament favorites, the French Doumbia-Reboul, 6-4 3-6 10-8 in the semifinal.

City of Forlì – Italian time: 13:00 (local time: 1:00 pm)

1. Michael Geerts / Alexander Ritschard vs [3] Marco Bortolotti / Arjun Kadhe

2. [7] Zsombor Piros vs [Q] Mukund Sasikumar (not before: 15:00)

3. Luca Nardi vs [2] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (not before: 17:00)