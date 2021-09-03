Luca Salandra, boyfriend Deva Cassel / In Venice with the “mother-in-law” Monica Bellucci

Deva Cassel, protagonist of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at 78th Venice Film Festival, landed in the Lagoon together with mother Monica Bellucci and her sister Léonie. With them too Luca Salandra, boyfriend of Deva. The family was spotted aboard “Amore”, one of the most loved taxi boats by VIPs: the speedboat was used in September 2014 for the wedding of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the Film Festival in 2015 and in summer 2017 for the wedding of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello. Vincent Cassel’s daughter on the occasion of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, in front of the Loggiato of the Doge’s Palace, wore a magnificent pink tulle dress: to admire her on the catwalk, mother, sister and boyfriend. Luca Salandra, 17, is also a promise in the fashion world.

Who is Luca Salandra? Deva Cassel’s boyfriend

Of Italian-French origin, Luca Salandra was born in France on September 12, 2004. He lives in Paris and has already walked the runway for Paris Fashion Week. According to insiders, the two young people met and fell in love in fashion circles. Their love story has lasted for a few years, considering that the first social photo dates back to July 2020, during a holiday between Biarritz and Saint-Tropez. The two shared romantic shots on their social channels, between kisses and hugs. It seems that the young model, with his strong features and long dark hair, has also conquered Monica Bellucci: the two appeared at ease in the trip on the taxi-boat. For their public debut Deva Cassel and Luca Salandra they chose the 78th Venice Film Festival, with the blessing of mother Monica. What does dad Vincent Cassel think about it?

Deva Cassel in Venice with her boyfriend Luca and mother Monica Bellucci

