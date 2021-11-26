Luca Tommassini and childhood marked by violence

On the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women, Luca Tommassini said he grew up with a violent father and, from his testimony, a great truth emerges: gender-based violence is not a problem only for women.

It’s a history of violence the one told on the occasion of November 25 by Luca Tommassini during an interview with a well-known periodical. The choreographer’s childhood was marked from abuse and mistreatment to which he and his mother had been subjected daily since father. Even though it’s been years since that nightmare, what she had to go through at home still represents an open wound for Luke, whose story is the testimony that gender-based violence does not only harm women and can have tremendous repercussions also on minors who assist you.

The painful story of Luca Tommassini

There was one episode, in particular, that he finally put a stop to the physical, psychological and economic abuses perpetrated by his father. Tommassini says that one day, during the lunch break, the man came home and “He took a glass bottle of water, broke it and was pointing at mom when I got in the way. I yelled at him to leave and he really did“. A fact that vaguely recalls the story of Alex Pompa, the boy who killed his violent father to defend his mother and who, a few days ago, was definitively acquitted of the charges.

A wound still open

Although Luca and his mother managed to take back their lives and escape an unfortunate fate, the memories of what they lived have never disappeared and continue to haunt him still. There violence which he witnessed and was subjected to has had a huge impact not only about his life but also about his own personality. “For many years I had trouble speaking, I was ashamed”, confesses the dancer when asked to explain what it meant for him to have grown up in a violent context. Tommassini then continues by declaring of still being very insecure and still having panic attacks.



The dire consequences of gender-based violence

The story (with a happy ending) of Luca Tommassini is the demonstration of how much pain does gender-based violence entail not only for women, but also for the children involved, those who one day will be adults traumatized by an experience of abuse and oppression.

The Save The Children study

According to a study conducted by Save the children, there Domestic violence, both indirect and direct, “It has effects from a physical, cognitive, behavioral point of view and on socialization skills”. Children who grow up in a family environment marked by abuse are more likely to encounter growth deficits and delays in motor development, as well as to have self-esteem and relationship problems. It is also not uncommon for boys and girls with abusive parents to tend to repeat the same patterns even in adulthood, as they are led to believe that certain behaviors are justified or normal. For this they could end up with violent partners or become one themselves.

A problem that affects the whole of society

This somewhat worrying picture once again underlines how gender-based violence is not a problem that only affects women, but the whole collectivity, whose balances depend on the well-being of the members who are part of it and who should therefore always be protected.