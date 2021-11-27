Luca Ward has finished voicing Neo [FOTO]

January 1, 2022 will hit theaters Matrix Resurrections, fourth chapter of the legendary saga starring Keanu Reeves (here the trailer). In the last few hours Luca Ward, historical voice of the actor born in Beirut confirmed on social media that he had finished the dubbing of Neo.

In addition to Neo, Trinity will also return in this new film, again played by Carrie-Anne Moss. The director Lana Wachowski who directed the film without her sister Lilly revealed some time ago the reasons that led her to resurrect the two historical characters of the saga.

My father died, after a while a friend of mine also died and immediately after my mother – he explained. I didn’t really know how to process that kind of pain. I hadn’t experienced it so closely. You know their lives are about to end, yet it was really hard. My brain always stepped in with the imagination to help me and one night I was crying, I couldn’t sleep, and my brain blew this whole thing up.

I couldn’t have my mother and father back, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, probably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters back to life, and in a very simple way too. You can look at this and think, “Ok, these two people are dead and ok, bringing them back to life doesn’t make me feel good.” But it does. It’s simple, that’s what art does and that’s what stories do: they comfort us.

In addition to this Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves will return to the cinema also in the fourth chapter of another famous saga with him protagonist. We are obviously talking about John Wick who will arrive in the hall starting next May 27, 2022.

What do you think? Are you happy that Luca Ward will return to give voice to the Chosen One?