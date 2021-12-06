Lucano takes over Mancino Vermouth, founders dream come true – Wine

MILAN – The founders of Amaro Lucano 1894 and Mancino Vermouth realize their dream of “representing Lucania in the world” and celebrate the wedding. The Lucanian Group, in fact, has taken over the majority of the Mancino Vermouth company with the company branch that owns the production of the ‘Mancino Vermouth’ branded references. The operation will allow the Lucano group to enrich its offer with a selection of seven Piedmontese Vermouth labels.

The agreement provides that the founder of the company and inventor of Mancino products, the Lucan entrepreneur Giancarlo Mancino, remains within the company structure with the role of director, with responsibility for business development. The acquisition sees a combination “of excellence born from the entrepreneurial vision and the long-term professional relationship of the two owners” Giancarlo Mancino (Mancino Vermouth) and Leonardo Vena (Lucano 1894).

Always admirers of each other’s realities, in 2013, in Chicago, during their first meeting they shared the desire to create a common business project. Over the years, relationships have continued and consolidated, thanks also to the countless fairs and exhibitions in which Mancino and Lucano are present and in 2021, finally, “the opportunity to work together” became a reality.

Mancino Vermouth’s influence in the on-trade luxury market and its well-distributed presence in Asia represented a very important plus for Lucano and for its growth and development objectives in other markets. At the same time, the Mancino company, whose turnover is 90% developed in the foreign market (more than 50% between the Far East and the USA), becomes part of one of the most important Italian companies in the production and marketing of spirits with ‘objective of significant growth, confirming its positioning in the on trade luxury market.

“We know Mancino Vermouth very well and we are convinced that together we will be able to achieve increasingly important growth objectives. This operation is the confirmation of how Lucano 1894 is always careful to seize opportunities in the world market, even more so if these new businesses they allow a further widening of their market frontiers while preserving territorial values ​​and origins, in this case all “Lucane”.

Our ambition is to become a pole of excellence in the reference sector by involving entrepreneurial realities that share our same values ​​”, explains Pasquale Vena, President of the Lucano Group.” For me, Amaro Lucano means above all home: a family company that founds its roots in my own land – La Lucania – which, with admiration, I have seen affirm itself and become the international brand it is now. In addition to its economic value, this operation represents the union of two Italian companies that share common values, traditions and objectives. An acquisition that is a source of great pride “, says Giancarlo Mancino – Founder of Mancino Vermouth.