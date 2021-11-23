Lucart wins the ‘battle of toilet paper’ with the Cordenons group: the court of Florence agrees with the Porcari company

Lucca wins the “battle of toilet paper” and the Porcari plant can continue production without problems.

The court of Florence, competent for the matter, has in fact rejected all the requests formulated by Cordenons spa Group, of Milan, towards the well-known company from Lucca, Lucart spa. In the sentence published yesterday (November 22), in fact, the president of the court, judge Patrizia Pompei, alongside the judges Niccolò Calvani and Laura Maione, after 4 years of hearings, considered the requests of the Milanese firm against that from Lucca.

At the heart of the complex civil litigation is toilet paper Tenderly caress of milk, well-known flagship product of the Porcari company.

Let’s go in order in telling the story. With an appeal of June 2017, the Cordenons company turned to the court of Florence to obtain a provision called in technical jargon of “Description unheard of alters part“, aimed practically at the acquisition of evidence, through technical appraisals, to support for the counterfeiting of the Italian patent for industrial invention, hypothesized by the Milanese company. In November of the same year the Florentine court, considering that the fumus boni iuris how much the periculum in mora, confirmed the description, believing that Lucart’s product presented the same characteristics claimed in the Cordenons patent, as it was made with the addition of milk fibers, which in any case were present in the final product, as shown not only by the description, but also from Tenderly paper packaging and website advertising and since the presence of milk fibers in a paper material as claimed by the Cordenons patent, it was possible to proceed to the actual judgment of merit.

Cordenons then introduced the judgment of merit, calling on Lucart to ascertain and declare that the production, sale, marketing, advertising and any other form of direct or indirect use of the card Tenderly caress of milk or cards having the same characteristics, constituted a counterfeiting of the Italian patent for industrial invention number 648 and number 891, in its ownership. The Milan company also requested that the court ascertain and declare that Lucart had established unfair competition to its detriment, as well as of violation of the confidentiality agreement signed in 2015, all with the accessory and consequential requests for injunction, compensation for damage and publication of the sentence.

The total compensation request was € 1 million plus interest and revaluation and € 10 thousand for each day of delay in payment. But after several appraisals and investigations, the Florentine judges ruled in favor of Lucart, rejecting all the requests of the Milanese firm.

In fact, the sentence reads: “The consultant, following a detailed description of which are the production processes used by the parties, the particular characteristics of their products, and what is the concrete scope of protection covered by the plaintiff’s patents, concluded that the product Tenderly it does not interfere in any way with the plaintiff’s patents. The conclusions of the ctu are widely argued, and appear immune from logical censorship. The consultant has in fact checked, first of all, the composition of the products, concluding that while that of Cordenons contains a percentage of milk fibers between 20 and 50%, that of Lucart has a very modest content of these fibers, which is stands at around 1%. The validity of the patents in the ownership of the plaintiff must therefore be considered, and furthermore that, in any case, the product Tenderly of the defendant does not interfere with the scope of protection of the plaintiff’s patents, as the result of a completely different manufacturing process, and having autonomous characteristics“. And again: “Indeed, the mere presence in a product, in totally different form and quantities, of the same ingredient of another product, among other things already known to the production sector in question, cannot lead to the violation of competition rules. The alleged breach by the defendant of the confidentiality agreement concluded with today’s plaintiff is also excluded. The court, definitively ruling: rejects all the requests formulated by Gruppo Cordenons spa. towards Lucart spa “.

The Milanese firm was also sentenced to € 38,500 for court fees, € 7,500 for the description procedure, and € 5,000 for the complaint procedure.

“We are very satisfied that the sentence of the court of Florence, and the technical expertise on which it was based, recognized Lucart’s absolute correctness in the production process of our toilet paper. Tenderly Caresses of Milk – a unique product for its softness and original production technique and which has been highly appreciated by consumers who have trusted for over 40 years to the Tenderly brand for daily hygiene“.