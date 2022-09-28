Entertainment

Lucas Bravo leaves Emily in Paris and flies to 'Paradise' with Julia Roberts

For Lucas Bravo, shooting the film was like being “floating in a microcosm” with a group of people he has admired for years, as they celebrated Christmas and it was summer in Australia. What more could you ask for? As icing on the cake, you can now say that after this experience you have the friendship of George Clooneywhom he met in all his human expression.

Lucas Bravo from Emily in Paris flies with Julia Roberts in A Passage to Paradise
Lucas Bravo in ‘A Passage to Paradise’

“With George we became friends. From day one she made sure I spent the rest of the shoot laughing. He tells the funniest stories, he’s very attentive and always looking out for your well-being, and I’m very receptive to these things. He is a good man, ”revealed the actor who also participates in the film. Mrs Harris goes to Pariswhere he shares credits with Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert Y lambert wilson.

A Passage to Paradise movie with Julia Roberts and George Clooney
In the middle of it all: Lucas Bravo on the day of the premiere of ‘Passage to Paradise’

“Everything you hear from him, everything you see from him is nothing compared to the person he is when he is with you. He is vulnerable and so human that I just vibrate with it, because after so many years of racing, he could get tired of being like that, but he is always like that, 100 percent of the time, ”he concluded.

The movie passage to paradise with Julia Roberts, George Clooney and the french actor Lucas Bravo opens in Mexico on October 6.

