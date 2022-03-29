Lucas Cavallini made fun of Chuky Lozano and El Tri: “they were shit”

Midtime Editorial

lucas cavallinia striker who played in Liga MX with Puebla, recalled the taunts that arose from the Canadian bench in the match they held against Mexico on November 16 and that they won 2-1 driven by the bad conditions that ended up affecting the visitors in a big way.

In that match that was played at the Commonwealth Stadium in the city of Edmonton, the tricolors played at a temperature of -7 degrees with a wind chill of -17conditions that tensed their muscles, something that for Canadians was cause for laughter.

“You have to do whatever it takes to win”Cavallini, a Canadian national with an Argentine father and a mother from the country of the maple leaf, commented on ESPN’s signal for Argentina.

“CHUCKY LOZANO WAS FROZEN, TREMBLING…” Funny anecdote by Lucas Cavallini about Canada’s game against Mexico, in freezing cold. pic.twitter.com/k73rHkcuPt — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 28, 2022

“You don’t know what the game against Mexico was like, in the anthem Chucky Lozano was frozen and shaking, they were all cold shit. I laughed and watched them from the bench. We were already winning 1-0″, she ironically.

I can die in peace

Regarding the classification of Canada to the Qatar World Cup 2022the first in 36 years, pointed out the great satisfaction he feels, since he will be able to meet Lionel Messi, his greatest idol.