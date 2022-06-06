Lucas Metge: “I’m planning to release a covers album”
Meeting with Lucas Metge, a 22-year-old singer from Toulouse.
When did you start music? Would you like to make it your job?
I started quite young at the age of 8-9! And I would really like to make it my job and become an artist!
If you could be a song, what would it be and why?
I think I will be hold-on by Justin Bieber because it’s my favorite music from my favorite artist, and the lyrics are deep.
How would you define your musical style?
I have a rather pop style, I’m inspired by artists I listen to a lot and since I was little so it’s very much in the style of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Zayn… for example.
If you could choose an artist, dead or alive, to do a feature with, who would you choose?
Justin Bieber without hesitation!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I still see myself making music and above all making a living from it! But in another country like the United States, where I have dreamed of living for a long time.
What can we expect from you in the coming months?
I plan to release a covers album.
You can follow Lucas Metge’s news on his instagram and on his account Youtube.
Interview by Romane Sorus