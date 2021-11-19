News

Lucas Perracchi, the new hot chapter: the profile at OnlyFans

Lucas Perracchi, source: official Instagram profile

After often ending up at the center of gossip with his latest love story, Lucas Perracchi is back to being talked about. His latest announcement on social media caused a stir. What happened?

PROFILE ON ONLYFANS – The end of his troubled love affair with Mercedez Henger it caused a lot of discussion. Although the relationship has come to an end a few months ago, the former face of Men and Women seems to have turned the page.

In fact, Lucas has decided to open a new chapter in his life, giving a sexy twist to say the least. From the sculptural physique, the personal trainer has decided to land on OnlyFans.

Perracchi himself announced it through his Instagram account: “I have never had any problems staying without veils, but since it is not possible on social media a week ago I opened my profile on OnlyFans”.

Born in the UK in 2016 and aimed at a more adult audience. Within this platform, there are many VIPs who share photos or videos, very often spicy, in exchange for subscriptions. As for the content that Lucas will share, it will be artistic nudes.

And while on these aspects of his life, the guy has no problem sharing them with fans, the same can’t be said with his love life. Regarding the end of his history with Mercedesz, Perracchi has in fact opted for silence.

Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

