Lucasfilm confirmed the start of filming of “Ahsoka”: all the details of the new series of “Star Wars”

Ahsoka originally appeared in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The character will finally get his own live-action series. (Disney+)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

days away from a new Star Wars Celebration where the official announcement of the series of starwars of the next few years and, possibly, news of a new film in production, lucasfilm confirmed the start of filming Ahsoka. The series will star Rosario Dawson and will follow the adventures of one of the characters who grew the most in the last decade within the fans of the franchise.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Ahsoka made his grand appearance live action in The Mandalorian second season, which was highly celebrated. It was highly anticipated by fans of starwars and, above all, of the animated series, the great base for the present of real action fictions. With his arrival and the reappearance of his character in boba fett bookRosario Dawson gained acceptance and, behind it, her solo series.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

With this image, Lucasfilm announced the start of filming “Ahsoka”, the character played by Rosario Dawson. (Lucas film)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

In the first official image of Ahsoka, In addition to the logo, you can see the hat of Dave Philonitoday the mind behind the entire universe of television series of StarWars. In addition to screens, you can see a stage that could be where the camera tests and everything that concerns the studio filming are being carried out. It is evident that they did not want to make the announcement with the actress or anything similar because it could mean that an important change in her appearance is coming for her own fiction. It should be clarified that a few days ago images of the sets that are being assembled for filming began to leak. That could have speeded up the processes.

Although the original plans of starwars was to make an animated sequel to Rebelsfinally after the appearance of Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian and the input of Dave Philoni As almost a showrunner of all the studio’s real-action fiction, this product became the series of Ahsoka. What transpired is that it will continue to function as a sequel to the aforementioned. This excites fans all over starwars because it means that we will possibly see Sabina wren, Ezra Bridger, the Grand Admiral Thrawn, Hera Syndullaamong many other characters who earned a place for their animated adventures.

In a few days, the new series of the “Star Wars” universe, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, will be released, which will involve the return of Darth Vader and other important characters. (Lucas film)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

The next series of starwars to get to the catalog Disney+ they will be Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Ahsokatwo stories centered on characters from the saga who have a particular fanaticism due to their closeness to the Force and the Skywalker. Rosario Dawsonknown for her roles in Sin City Y Daredevillanded the role and debuted in the second season of The Mandalorian. The long-awaited character was born in 2008 in a novel and later consolidated into Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series created by Filoni. In it, her development as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan was addressed, her conflicts with the force and her master until her rise as a Jedi Master in the seventh season that aired in 2020. She also had an important appearance in Rebels.

Besides Dawson, Ahsoka will feature performances by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Y Ray Stevenson. As a noteworthy fact, at the end of last year it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will have a place in fiction as Anakin/Darth Vader. The story will be in charge of Dave Philoni and, for now, the list of filmmakers who will direct the first season has not been confirmed except for Peter Ramseyone of the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“Ahsoka”, the character played by Rosario Dawson who will have her own series, along with Din Djarin from “The Mandalorian”. (Lucas film)

However, and despite his non-confirmation, Bryce DallasHowardwho directed some three chapters of the fictions of starwarsreleased some details about Ahsoka: “Without revealing anything, you will love the upcoming Ahsoka show. I can’t tell you anything, but what I can tell you is that if you’re a fan of clone wars you will be very well rewarded.”

Lastly, there is no confirmation that Peter Pascal either Temuera Morrisonboth protagonists of The Mandalorian Y The Boba Fett Book respectively, have participation in the series, but it is clear that the third season of The Mandalorian It will arrive sooner and could feature more clues from the series that began filming in May 2022.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Announcement of “Ahsoka”, the character played by Rosario Dawson who will have her own series. (Lucas film)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Ahsoka would be released in the first half of 2023 in Disney+.

KEEP READING:

Why Ahsoka Will it be a gift for fans of “The clone wars”?

Disney + celebrates Star Wars Day with a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi and more clues about the return of Darth Vader

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joined the cast of the series Ahsoka