Lucca and Cancellieri launch Italy Under 21: 2-0 to Ireland and -1 from Sweden | First page

Paolo Nicolato’s Italy Under 21 wins a one-way match 2-0 against Ireland: at the half hour Lucca has unlocked it, takes advantage of a mistake by O’Brien who does not sweep, the ball remains there and the Pisa striker scores in a slip in front of the opposing goalkeeper. The Azzurrini continue to attack but the doubling does not arrive; in the second half lower rhythms and the fear of a mockery after the match against Sweden, but to close it is Cancellieri (entered for Colombo) at 89 ‘launched on the counterattack right from Lucca. Italy wins three points with which it consolidates its second place, rising to -1 from Sweden, which however has one more game.

THE TABLE

Ireland-Italy 0-2

Ireland (4-2-3-1): Maher; O’Brien, McGuinness, Bagan; O’Connor, Kilkenny (76 ‘Tierney), Coventry, Wright; Smallbone (76 ‘Devoy), Noss (56’ Ebosele); Whelan (56 ‘Kayode). Ct: Crawford.

Italy (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Lovato (33 ‘Pirola), Okoli, Cambiaso; Rovella, Esposito, Ricci; Colombo (85 ‘Cancellieri), Lucca, Vignato. Ct: Nicolato.

Markers: 30 ‘Lucca, 89’ Cancellieri.

Ammonites: Esposito (I).

Below is the LIVE of the match, action by action

FINAL WHISTLE: Italy wins 2-0 with Ireland thanks to goals from Lucca and Cancellieri.

92 ‘- Nicolato recalls Vignato and inserts Mulattieri.

89 ‘ – Cancellieri closes it, as soon as he enters. The Verona striker starts on the open field on an assist from Lucca and puts her in, leaning her left alone in front of the goalkeeper.

88 ‘ – Okoli closes well on Tierney and favors the intervention of Carnesecchi.

86 ‘ – Second change for Nicolato: Cancellieri takes the place of Colombo.

84 ‘ – On the other side of the field Maher is good at repelling a left from Colombo just inside the area.

82 ‘ – Carnesecchi saves Italy by coming out with the right timing and rejecting Tierney’s shot from close range.

78 ‘ – Dangerous Rovella again! Lucca tries the right rebound, on the rebound there goes the midfielder who crosses to the left side.

76 ‘ – Two more changes in Ireland: inside Tierney and Devoy and outside Kilkenny and Smallbone.

72 ‘ – Rovella tries from the outside, Maher is saved in two stages.

68 ‘ – Ebosele receives a ball outside the box, tries to kick towards Carnesecchi but kicks too high.

65 ‘ – Less intensity in the second half: Italy has lowered the pace, Ireland is looking for a draw but does not sink and the Azzurrini hold up.

56 ‘ – Double change for Ireland: in Kayode and Ebosele for Whelan and Noss.

46 ‘ – Cambioso’s left footed ball, a little high ball.

INTERVAL

39 ‘- Vignato’s right low shot comes out very little, almost doubling.

33 ‘ – First change for Italy: out of Lovato due to a muscle problem, Pirola enters his place.

29 ‘ – Lucca brings Italy forward! Rovella’s cross from the right, O’Brien misses the rebound and the Pisa striker takes advantage of it by bagging a slip.

15 ‘ – Ricci turns and tries with his left, shot high over the crossbar.

12 ‘ – Italy ring: cross from the right by Bellanova, turn by Vignato with the ball coming out just to the right of the goalkeeper.

3 ‘ – Wright’s cross, it seems harmless but Carnesecchi doesn’t trust him and prefers to lift the ball over the crossbar.

1 ‘– Go!