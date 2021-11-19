Lucca, Juve are on pole: negotiations started for June

There Juventus puts the arrow for Lorenzo Lucca . The player on which Turin , Vicenza And Brescia they did not believe when they could have kept him or redeemed him for very low figures, he has been in the sights of Juventus since this summer and now details are emerging that lead to rather significant clues for his future arrival in Juventus. The talent of Moncalieri , 21 years old, 2 meters and 01, grew up in the grenade nursery: he was sent first to Chieri and then to Athletic Turin where at 16 he played in the Promotion and then ended up, also on loan, at Vicenza where he was added to the Berretti team and also played three games in Serie C. His agent at the time, Sergio from Brescia Lancini , in the summer of 2018 took him to the Brescia where in Primavera Lucca scored 16 goals in 18 games. To want it and highly recommend it to the president Cellino were the sporting director Francesco Marroccu and the head of the youth sector Cristian Botturi. […]

Lucca looking for a big one

From that moment the maneuvers to bring the boy back to one began great squad. In January 2019 he went to Serie D at the Palermo of Sagramola and Castagnini, remaining then also last year in C. for a total of 14 goals in 27 games. This summer, with the arrival of Claudio Chiellini to the Pisa, the circle has begun to close: Imoborgia and Giorgio’s brother have started a speech increasingly intense with the Juventus. Which has now put itself in a position of pole-position to have, a June, the forward that Mancini is also evaluating for the national team. In the meantime, Lorenzo Lucca is smoothing out some sides of his character that had held back his growth in recent years. But it is still, more than ever, in time to understand what awaits him at Juventus and not get even this card burned as happened to him in that Wednesday match with the Brescia shirt.

