Lucca, post office employees attacked at the counters by customers for requesting the green pass: “An unsustainable situation”

Post office employees attacked by customers annoyed by the entry into force of the green pass obligation. Episodes of verbal but also physical assaults multiply in the province of Lucca, so much so that in numerous cases – as the unions report – the police had to intervene.

“The working conditions for the Poste Italiane employees are getting worse day by day since the start of the pandemic. The introduction of the mandatory green pass for access to branches and the chronic shortage of staff in all sectors, starting with postmen, are making it impossible to carry out daily tasks with efficiency and serenity. The tension is very high inside the offices and the number of customer assaults on employees is escalating worryingly“. To say it is the secretary of Uilposte Lucca, Gabriella Paganelliwhich thus intervenes on a very delicate situation concerning the management of post office services after the green pass has become mandatory to access all branches, as ordered by the Government.

“AND’ anger among users has grown again – Paganelli continues – who perhaps do not understand the rationale of the law, the reason for such strict provisions and claim to be able to access the offices even without having the green certificate, want the service to be offered at any cost. So much so that even in Lucca more than once the carabinieri and the police had to intervene ”. Episodes that also occur with postmen: “Verbal and physical assaults that they suffer when they bring a lot of correspondence that has remained stationary due to illnesses to dispose of the deposits accumulated with Covid”.

A problem that is added to other structural criticalities. “We are talking about the shortage of personnel, in particular, which affects all departments – points out the provincial secretary of Uilposte -. Even if the company has made some hires, these are not enough: those made are part of the union agreement which provides for the reintegration of 40% of retired people but it is clear that it is not enough to maintain the operational efficiency of the offices. The same goes for postmen. Organic absences that have been dragging on for years – he concludes Paganelli – then exacerbated by the Covid emergency given that the spread of the infection has further reduced the numbers available, putting offices and deliveries in serious difficulty, with enormous stocks in deliveries “.

