Lucca, Serie A and Fantasy Football must wait: “We would not have listened to proposals”

The Sassuolo he tried to make it his already in January, Milan and Inter gave us a thought for the attack but Lorenzo Lucca did not leave Pisa: the Tuscan club has never sat down at the table of possible negotiations, as the president explains to 50 Canale Giuseppe Corrado. But the eye of the Serie A, as well as that of the fantasy coaches, will continue to monitor the growth of the Under 21 striker in the coming months, postponing all speeches to the summer.