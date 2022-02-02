Lucca, Serie A and Fantasy Football must wait: “We would not have listened to proposals”

The Sassuolo he tried to make it his already in January, Milan and Inter gave us a thought for the attack but Lorenzo Lucca did not leave Pisa: the Tuscan club has never sat down at the table of possible negotiations, as the president explains to 50 Canale Giuseppe Corrado. But the eye of the Serie A, as well as that of the fantasy coaches, will continue to monitor the growth of the Under 21 striker in the coming months, postponing all speeches to the summer.
The president of Pisa on the future of Lucca
“The position has always been very consistent as in the statements made in the last 6 months: we have always said we do not want to frustrate the boy’s goals because this must also be the goal of companies like ours, but we didn’t want to weaken the team. We have also begged the agent to avoid bringing us proposals before the end of the championship “.
Lucca and contacts with Sassuolo
“With Sassuolo it is a very special case because we have always interacted intensely with them and for this reason Carnevali took the trouble to ask us the boy, but we repeated to him that we would not have made the negotiation at the moment. flexion due to physical problems playing in a critical situation, but D’Angelo has always been very happy with him “.