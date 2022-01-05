Lucca, the director of sports medicine Carlo Giammattei retires

He led the sports medicine facility with competence, passion and humanity, taking over in March 2012 from Professor Enrico Castellacci. Carlo Giammattei, director of sports medicine of Lucca and Versilia within the prevention department of the North West Tuscany Usl, retired at the end of 2021.

The company management thanks him for his professional commitment over the years in this important function. To Dr. Giammattei, who has always shown uncommon human and professional qualities, also go the gratitude and affectionate greetings of all colleagues.

Lucchese, Giammattei graduated in medicine and surgery in 1984 at the University of Pisa, with a specialization in sports medicine, also in Pisa in 1987 and he also has various university specialization courses to his credit. He was a specialist doctor at the Fmsi sports medicine center in Lucca from 1987 to 1993, when he took on the role of full-time assistant doctor of public and territorial hygiene in the Serchio Valley. Since 1995 he has become a first level medical director in the sports medicine and traumatology structure of the then Usl 2 company in Lucca, of which he took over the management in 2012. Since December 2000 he has been president of the Fmsi sports medical association of the province of Lucca.

He has participated in various conferences, written books and published scientific articles on various issues of sports medicine. He also collaborated with Professor Castellacci in the preparation of the trip to Germany of the national football team at the 2006 World Cup, which ended with the blue triumph. He was also a doctor of the Italian national cycling team at the world championships from 2010 to 2014 and also a doctor of other professional cycling teams at international level. Finally, he is an adjunct professor for the University of Pisa, in the master’s degree course in science and techniques of preventive and adapted motor activities.

Therefore, a long commitment in public health and at the service of sport, which will certainly continue, in other forms and modalities, also in the future. To doctor Giammattei the best wishes for a lot of serenity for the years to come.