‘Lucca to Milan? In June if he can speak ‘: the president of Pisa

If it’s not in January, it will certainly be in the summer. Milan will have to get back to the attack, because it is unthinkable to continue with these players next season as well. When Ibra, assuming he renews, will go for 41, Giroud will have 36 and Pellegri – barring miracles in the second half of the championship – will sadly return to Monaco. In short, a new, valid and convincing name is needed at the center of the Rossoneri attack and that of Lorenzo Lucca has been on Maldini and Massara’s notebook for a while.

Solicitations

–

Nothing original of course, the Pisa bomber is tickling the appetites of half of Italy and also of some pretenders beyond our borders. The performance in front of goal – 6 goals in 16 games, one every 71 minutes, although then there was a noticeable decline – on the other hand it speaks for him, who is only 21 years old (recently turned) and a bright future ahead to itself. Needless to say, Lucca would be the ideal profile for Elliott’s philosophy – young, in perspective, with a non-prohibitive cost as long as you move quickly … – and it is also superfluous to say that Pisa has already put in the account of losing him. in June, even in the event of promotion to Serie A. This is easily deducible also from the words of the president of the Nerazzurri club: “For Lorenzo we had many requests – explained Giuseppe Corrado to Radio Anch’io Sport on RadioRai -. On him there are also Milan and some international teams. In June we can talk about it. He is strong, has great room for growth thanks to his physical and technical skills ”, the declarations of the number one of the Tuscans.