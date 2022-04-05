Lucerito Mijares finally talks about the possible reconciliation between his parents

Lucerito Mijares has become one of the most beloved youth stars of the moment, despite not having a career as an artist officially He has been able to demonstrate his talent in brief collaborations with his parents Lucero and Mijares in some concerts.

The chemistry of their parents on stage has generated various rumors about a possible reconciliation between them, which is why in their most recent meeting with the press The 17-year-old was asked if it is true that there is something more than friendship and mutual affection between her parents.

Between laughter and with the unique sense of humor that characterizes her, Lucerito Mijares flatly denied that his parents can be together as a couple once again.

“Naaa… N’man… Damn!. Yes, it is already a very applauded gossip ”, said the minor accompanied by her mother, in her most recent meeting with the press.

meanwhile, when Lucero was asked about how the approach with Mijares was in order to collaborate together In ” Siempre Amigos “, the concert via streaming that they offered last year, and where the idea of ​​​​inviting their talented children to be part of the project came from, he said the following:

“At the end of the day, during the pandemic was when Mijares and I began to agree to be a streaming precisely because it was the easiest way to be close to the public and then there we invited this girl to sing a couple of songs, luckily she said yes, “he mentioned with a laugh.

Finally, when asked if he plans to remarry, with his current partner Michel Kuri, the “Bride of America”, he said: “I already got married once and we are already happy, happy, the eternal boyfriends.”

An answer that her daughter supported by saying, asking her not to do it anymore: “No, not anymore,” she declared.

