Lucerito Mijares loses her curls; BLONDE and STRAIGHT appear and impact with a radical change of look | PHOTOS

Lucerito Mijares is a teenager who, as the days go by, brings out more and more of the talent that her parents inherited from her. They both sing and act, consequently she has started to do the same; She has already gone on stage to sing alongside the two and the audience applauded her performances.

However, the theater is becoming one of his greatest passions. For a long time, she has posted his relationship with actors who, although they are not very famous, enjoy their company and learn a lot from them every time they are with them.

On this occasion, she shared a series of images where she appears characterized by a Japanese outfit and a wig that make her look unrecognizable, but just as beautiful, because her smile is unmatched and that never erased it.

Lucerito Mijares turns blonde

It seems that soon we could enjoy a work starring Lucerito Mijares, because she herself has said that it has become her passion and with the overwhelming personality she has, she will surely become a famous actress.

“Thanks to all the people who do theater because they have introduced me to a world that I love, that inspires me, fills me with magic and makes me so happy! May the theater never die! I love you. PS I missed many photos but they do not fit Bye”, wrote the daughter of Manuel Mijares and Lucero.

Although the photos are a collection of her various visits to the theater, there were two where she appears dressed in a kimono and blonde wig. Likewise, the histriones appear next to her smiling at how good they feel together.

What did his followers think?

Of course, the photos generated several comments from her followers, the vast majority praised her and continue to admire her for her incredible voice. However, they highlighted the comments of some personalities

Mine Rubindaughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin, sent him emojis with heart eyes. Lucero, his mother, dedicated a few words to him: “A world of art and magic… what joy it gives me that you love something so much, that being so young you have that passion that leads you to pursue and achieve your dreams”, while Chantal Andere He left hearts.

