Lucerito Mijares sends an unexpected message to Ángela Aguilar in the midst of the scandal

Despite being involved in a scandal, the so-called “Princess of the Mexican Regional”, Ángela Aguilarthe Hispanic entertainment world has given him its unconditional support after the unfortunate leaks with Gussy Lau.

But that is not the only thing that has reached Angela’s ears.who has also received various job offers so that he can forget for a moment about this bitter pill he is going through.

For this reason, one of those who undoubtedly should have brightened his day was Lucerito Mijares, who has already repeatedly expressed his desire to start venturing into the world of music, he caught the attention of locals and strangers, since She has done so well that she has been compared to other young women who are already on the right track, such as Mía Rubín and Ángela Aguilar.

In this case, the daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares has not made great statements about it and has dedicated herself to living her life without getting involved in controversy, like the aforementioned singers; However, this time she had to answer direct questions from the pink press.

After beginning to make appearances in the entertainment world, with his parents, Lucerito Mijares has drawn attention for her extraordinary voice, for which some have already rivaled her with Ángela Aguilar. When questioned about it, she mentioned that they do not know each other and that she would like to have a collaboration with the smallest member of the Aguilar Dynasty.

“The truth is I don’t have the pleasure of meeting her and I don’t know why they compete so much. I would love to do something with it and then see what comes out of it”she declared with a smile and her mother’s prostrate gaze upon her.

Is Lucero preparing his bioseries?

The young woman with curly hair and a contagious smile was interviewed next to her mother, who was asked if she would be interested in doing a bioseries, being an artist with years of experience. In this case, the interpreter of “Vete con ella”, Electricidad ”and“ No ya no ”said she was not sure because she does not have so many shady details and that it would be boring to a certain extent.

“I think that a story of mine would be like it doesn’t have so many details like that, murky, there’s no drama and if there’s no drama, I mean, what’s up. I trust and I know that there are very good success stories, so the success stories, that is, when we see Rocky Balboa running down the stairs, well, we all like him, then you might think. Let’s see what happens” BRIGHT STAR

You may also like: