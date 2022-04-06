Lucerito Mijares spoke for the first time about the rivalry he has with Ángela Aguilar

Lucerito Mijares has become one of the young promises in the musical field like Ángela Aguilar, with whom she is constantly compared and it is speculated that there is a rivalry between them.

In this regard, in his most recent meeting with the press, the youngest daughter of Lucero and Mijares, broke the silence and declared that she still does not understand where they have gotten that she has differences with the young woman, So far he hasn’t had the pleasure of meeting her in person.

“The truth is I don’t have the pleasure of meeting her and I don’t know why they do so much competition. I would love to do something with her and then let’s see what comes out,” He expressed forcefully and with his peculiar smile.

Lucerito Mijares has not started his career as an artist

officially

Photo: Instagram

@luceromijaresoficial

It should be noted that Lucerito Mijares at her young age, has not only been compared to the interpreter of the Mexican regionalbut whatand also with Mía Rubín, the daughter of Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta, who, like them, begins his career as a singer.

In a live on social networks, the daughter of the host of the “Hoy” program spoke about it, expressing her total admiration for Lucerito Mijares.

“It would be amazing. I love how she sings, I admire her a lot. She has a great voice, I would love to do a duet with her. She seems like a super talented personis a girl with a super pretty vibe, “he declared.

Ángela Aguilar has recorded six studio albums

Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

Unlike Angela Aguilarwho with six studio albums has managed to stand out with her voice in venues in Mexico and the United States, in addition to winning important music awards and Mía Rubín who has gradually shown her talent in collaborations with other artists, the only one who has not officially started her artistic career is Lucerito Mijaresshe is focused on her high school studies and sporadically collaborates on stage with his parents Lucero and Mijares, or in some plays with friends.