Lucerito Mijares surpasses Ángela Aguilar’s style with the ideal jumpsuit to define the figure

Lucerito Mijares posed for the first time for a social magazine and although he did it with his mother, bright Starstole the glances by the choice of garments, because he wore a pair of jumpsuit youth With which stylized her figure and made her look much thinner, which is why some of her fans claim that she has surpassed other celebrities like Angela Aguilar, with whom she has been compared on many occasions.

This Monday, the magazine “Who“revealed its cover for this month of June, in which it appears “America’s Bride” Y Luceritohis daughter with Manuel Mijares. Both stood out with their beauty, their charisma and of course their outfits, because while the singer of “Cuéntame” taught style for mature women, the young woman from 17 yearsmakes their own for teenage girls.

Lucerito Mijares with jumpsuit for teenagers

The daughter of Lucero and Mijares She was surprised to show her beauty in the publication, in which she also boasted of her good taste, because despite the fact that she has a very casual style, this time she decided to pose with something more formal and glamorous, without losing her essence, that’s why she used a pair of jumpsuit, with which he defined his figure.

Lucero and Lucerito impose fashion Photo: Who Magazine

In a first photo in which he poses with the protagonist of “Alborada” and “I am your owner”the young woman shines with a jumpsuit green color, which accentuated her waist and had wide legs to define your silhouette. While, bright Star chose a yellow dress made the perfect contrast to her daughter’s outfitwho has earned the affection of the people due to his talent and charisma.

In another photograph, in which she appears alone, the daughter of the singers of the “Privilege to Love” used another set black colour, which It favored him thanks to his belt, as it gave him a much more curvaceous silhouette, He also accompanied the piece with a necklace. In both images, Lucerito left her Chinese hair, which has become something characteristic of the young singer.

Lucerito Mijares shines in a black jumpsuitPhoto: Who Magazine

Lucero and Mijares They had two children, Jose Manuel and Lucerito, and despite their divorce, their firstborn grew up very attached to artists. Meanwhile, her daughter is the one who has decided to follow in her footsteps in music and is already positioned as one of the young promises in the industry, competing with Angela Aguilar and Mia Rubindaughter of Andrea Legarreta and former Timbiriche, Erik Rubín.

