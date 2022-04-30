Lucerito Mijares travels to New York in the style of Ángela Aguilar; Lucero reveals her luxurious vacations

bright Star revealed on his Instagram account that he has made a trip to the city of New Yorkin the United States, however, she is not alone, since she has the company of her daughter Lucerito Mijares. Both artists will occupy these luxurious vacation to enjoy the shows offered by the emblematic place.

Like Angela Aguilar, who a few days ago was in New York City, ‘lAmerica’s girlfriend and her little girl chose this place to spend a few days, however, unlike the daughter of Pepe Aguilar which offered a series of concerts, the actress and the 17-year-old are here to enjoy different plays.

Lucero and Lucerito Mijares are in New York

It was through their stories of Instagram that Lucero Hogaza, 52, revealed that she had traveled to the United States together with the daughter she had with Manuel Mijares. The protagonist of ‘Dawn‘ shared with her more than 3.8 million followers, a photo in which Lucerito and her appear in a theater.

“9 days in NY to see 15 musicals, loving the theater !!!. The day of our arrival ready to see @beetlejuicebway which is SPECTACULAR, right @luceromijaresoficial”, placed the interpreter of ‘Tell me‘In the image in which Lucerito Mijares can be seen sitting next to her in the staging’Beetlejuice on Broadway’.

Lucero and Lucerito are in New York Photo: Special

It is not surprising that they have chosen to spend time in the theater, as the daughter of Lucero y Mijares has declared herself a fan of musicalsbeing one of his favorites ‘The Cage of the Mad’staging in which he debuted a few months ago and in which he tried another facet by changing his look, leaving everyone speechless.

Lucerito Mijares vs Angela Aguilar?

The youngest daughter of ‘america’s girlfriend’ and the singer of ‘soldier of love‘ has decided to follow in the footsteps of his parents in music, becoming one of the great promises of the industry. However, she has been compared to Angela Aguilar, who is part of one of the most important dynasties of the Mexican region.

About, Lucerito She has clarified that she has not lived with her, but she is willing to pool her talents. “The truth is that I don’t have the pleasure of meeting her and I don’t know why they do so much competition. I would love to do something with her and then let’s see what comes out,” she said during a meeting with the press.

