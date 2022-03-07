Lucero and Lucerito Mijares see Carlos Rivera together in the musical “José el soñador”

The Mexican singer and actress Lucero went to see the musical “José el soñador”, which is presented at the Teatro 1 Cultural Center in Mexico City, and she did it in the company of her youngest daughter, Lucerito Mijares. On her social networks, “La Novia de América” ​​shared the moment that she and her daughter had with the protagonist of the montage, Carlos Rivera.

Lucero posted an image in which he showed his deep admiration for the singer’s work, who recently premiered the musical alongside Kalimba and Fela Dominguez.

“Beautiful photo, unique moment, my adored @_carlosrivera, beloved @luceromijaresoficial; together and happy! Thank you for a magical and unforgettable night with @joseelmusical! Carlos you are huge, the whole company is a BEAUTY, what an impressive production! We had a wonderful time, ”she expressed along with the image.

While Lucero Mijares he did the same when he wrote: “You can’t stop watching José the dreamer. You can’t miss the impressive talent of Fela Domínguez and Carlos Rivera, they are from another world”.

For its part, Charles Rivera He took advantage of the same social network to express his love for the singer. “My Luuu, I adore you. How happy I was to see you here.”

Here is a taste of the musical José, El soñador: