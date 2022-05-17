Lucero and Mijares already have dates for concerts in Monterrey and Guadalajara on their tour Until we were done

bright Star Y Mijares They had already given some tastes of their potential by sharing the stage together since last year. The ex-husbands did a streaming concert for the national month for a self-service store that they called “Always friends”.

Now Lucero and Mijares have the tour “Until we were done!”with which they started presentations at the beginning of the year in Acapulco and Puebla, in addition to El Salvador, and with which they will now tour Mexico and Latin America.

The date for the National Auditorium in Mexico Cityone of the most important concert forums in the country and where they recorded the streaming, was announced a few days ago: June 17. But now the dates for Monterrey and Guadalajara have been confirmed.

When and where will the concerts be?

Lucero and Mijares will share the stage as part of their tour “Until we were done!” in it Citibanamex Auditorium, in Monterrey, on June 24, and at the Telmex Auditorium, in Guadalajara, on June 25.

On her Instagram account, Lucero uploaded a photo of the memory on May 5, which she accompanied with the text: “This #LuceroTBT is because I’m counting down the days to return to the stage with #HastaQueSeNosHizo!”

Where and when to buy tickets

With a history of 42 uninterrupted years, more than 25 studio albums and more than 30 million records sold, Lucero recently released the song “Revivistes Me” on digital platforms.collaboration with Cristian Castro that is the musical theme of the telenovela “Rich people cry too”which has caused a sensation in Mexico.

On the other hand, with 24 studio albums, 6 live and 12 compilations, Manuel Mijares is one of the most prolific and beloved artists in the music industry in Latin America. Hits like “El privilege de amar”, “Para amarnos más” and “Si me tús” keep him at the top of the charts with more than four million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 375 million views on YouTube.

The sale of tickets for the Lucero and Mijares concerts on June 24, at the Citibanamex Auditorium, and on June 25, at the Telmex Auditorium, will go on sale, in presale for Citibanamex cardholders, on May 18 and 19. A day later they will be available to the general public through ticketmaster and at the lockers of the building.

Watch a short video of his presentation in Puebla: