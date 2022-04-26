Entertainment

Lucero as Captain Marvel? They compare soap opera actors with heroes of the Avengers

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Social networks are always an immense source of knowledge, wisdom and of course… memes. For this reason, a nice Twitter thread has now attracted a lot of attention, where it was shown that the actresses and Mexican soap opera actors have all the looks to make their version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since this franchise started superheroes the success at the box office has been resounding, especially for those who like to mix the best of cinema with classic narrations who were born in the comics of Stan Lee and other creators of this incredible universe of heroes out of this world.

But… can you imagine that instead of Scarlett Johansson as Aracely Arámbula the one in charge of giving life to the spy Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow? Or better yet Agustín Arana in his role as Doctor Banner or Angelique Boyer as Wanda.

Undoubtedly the similarities are many and this was what the Twitter user “Auuqueen” discovered, who became a vial in a matter of hours through this thread where she made it clear that a lot of fabric can be cut from soap operas to make the Universe itself Marvel cinematographic very Mexican.

Can you imagine these soap opera actors as heroes of the Avengers?

Antman- José Ron

Hawkeye- Ferdinando Valencia

Wasp in Ant-Man- Esmeralda Pimentel

Black Widow-Aracely Arámbula

William Levy – Thor

Lucero-Captain Marvel

Without a doubt, these soap opera actresses and actors would have the potential to play the role of some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel saga. Can you think of any other? Maybe Sergio Sendel as Doctor Strange.

