Lucero, close to becoming a grandmother | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

There is no doubt that time passes quickly and he knows that very well bright Starwho has seen in the blink of an eye how their children, the fruit of their marriage with Manuel Mijares, they have grown. Who would say that those little ones that he carried in his arms a few years ago now look totally different, because one of them, Jose Manuelis already of legal age and is studying in Boston, for which several journalists consulted the ‘America’s Bride‘ about the possibility of soon becoming a grandmother.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 things that happened in Lucero’s life when he was at the peak of his career

Although not much is known about the private life of the boy, who keeps his social networks private, perhaps the young man has already started a romance and is planning to have a family in the very near future, although nothing is confirmed, the truth is that the question made by the press men to the singer made her respond forcefully, leaving more than one with their mouths open.

What did you answer? Next, we give you the answer of the interpreter of “Electricidad”, who is also the mother of Lucerito, the 17-year-old teenager who is entering the world of music.

MORE INFORMATION: How is Lucero’s room?

She was born in Mexico City on August 29, 1969 and is currently 52 years old. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, television presenter and businesswoman (Photo: Lucero / Instagram)

IS LUCERO REALLY READY TO BE A GRANDMOTHER?

Upon her arrival in Mexico, Lucero was approached by journalists, who decided to ask her if she would like to have grandchildren soon. “No, what for? I’m better this way without being a grandmother yet”he pointed out between laughs.

But the questions did not stop there and they asked her if, if she became a grandmother, she would be pampering with the little ones. “No, no, not me, let them take care of themselves”the Mexican artist joked.

She then decided to speak more seriously and mentioned that the only thing of interest to her is the happiness of her children and whether or not they decide to form a family now or later, she will respect their decision.

“No, I let my children be happy with whoever they want to be happy with. If they want to get married, if they don’t want to; if they want to have children, if they don’t; if they want to have pets, if they don’t. The truth is that I respect their lives, the paths they choose and decide because they are adults, one of them, and one of them, already very soon; and let them choose what they want to do”accurate.

WHAT DOES LUCERO THINK OF THE FUTURE OF HER CHILDREN LUCERITO AND JOSÉ MANUEL MIJARES?

Regarding the professional growth of her children, Lucero said that it is not easy when they go to study abroad. “It’s not that they start to make their life as such because they still haven’t come off 100%, maybe that will be when they decide,” she said in an interview with El Universal de México.

At another time, he indicated that he will support without hesitation everything that his children, Lucerito and José Manuel, choose for their lives.

HOW DOES LUCERO LIKE TO SLEEP?

As many of us know, sleep is very important for all people and Mijares’ ex-wife knows it perfectly, so she prefers to sleep alone to avoid being bothered throughout the night if her companion has certainly complicated habits in bed.

“If that someone you rest with snores or doesn’t sleep well or wakes up every 20 minutes, well that’s terrible, it’s better to sleep alone than in bad company”said the Mexican, surprising many with her response.

In addition, she recognized that she is a woman who rests very well and has no problems sleeping, so she usually wakes up very relaxed after long hours of sleep. “Thank God, I’m a good sleeper, I don’t suffer from insomnia or those things, I don’t have to take pills either,” he added.either. MORE DETAILS HERE.