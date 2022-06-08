Lucero comes out in defense of her daughter after attacks on social networks

Lucero with her daughter and Mijares / Courtesy

The singer Lucero was not silent in the face of the recent attacks that Lucerito has received from some haters who point her out for her physical appearance or for being the daughter of two consolidated people in the artistic medium.

The interpreter of “War Tactics” expressed her pleasure at having a very mature offspring for her age, in addition to minimizing the comments against the teenager, making it clear that they are few compared to the good things they say to her.

“It’s just that life is like that, that is, not everything can always be 100 percent perfect, or everything 100 percent rosy, there has to be a balance and in our cases, I have verified it on social networks, yes There are very cruel things, there are offenses, and there are humiliations and all that, but it’s not a big deal, because since there are very nice things and they are the majority, it weighs much more, ”said the artist on her YouTube channel.

Then, Lucero responded to the people who send their best wishes to the young woman. “I’ve always realized there’s maybe 5 percent negative feedback, and 95 percent positive stuff, so that wins 100 percent, which is greatly appreciated.”

Later, Mijares’ ex-wife stressed that both she and her daughter only pay attention to the messages that will help them to be a better person or artist.

“If it’s cruel or ugly criticism, I don’t cut it, and if it’s something that makes me grow and makes me like getting ahead in things, learning, I take it into account, then I think, I think it’s very mature, I think that She is a little woman who is evolving,” she declared.

However, the 52-year-old artist confessed that at the beginning Lucerito did suffer from the negative messages on the different social networks. “Perhaps Lucero for not being an artist who is already used to it and that they give her a call and that she has to have this responsibility to arrive and fulfill, because at first she was a little (in shock),” she concluded.

