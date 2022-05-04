Lucero leaves in shock by publishing a tremendous photo of Lucerito Mijares

The image of mother and daughter became a trend in Internet searches For: Valeria ContrerasN. MAY. 03. 2022

Instagram Lucero appeared in a tender photo with Lucerito Mijares.jpg

Repeatedly, Lucerito Mijares He has stolen the attention of his famous parents, both in interviews and in multiple concerts, thanks to his sympathy and unique voice; but now she teenager overshadowed Lucero in a tremendous photo like never before.

The protagonist of soap operas, such as ‘Alborada’, was in charge of sharing the image in one of her stories on her official Instagram account, where she published several videos and photos of the luxurious trip she lived with her daughter, a few weeks ago, by Nueva York.

“Two Luceros excited in the intermission of Hamilton”, specified the singer as a description of the snapshotwho accompanied the portrait with emojis of faces with heart and star eyes.

Within hours, Lucero’s post with Lucerito Mijares not only went viral on various fan club accounts, it also trended on internet searches.

Instagram Lucero captivated with a photo with her daughter Lucerito Mijares.jpg

The faithful admirers of mother and daughter went out of their way in all kinds of reactions, while dedicating them heart emojis, flowers, stars and smiley faces; They highlighted in messages that they looked very beautiful and that once again the teenager drew attention to her beauty.

“Lucerito always beautiful”, “Mother and daughter are beautiful”, “How beautiful they look”, “Like wood like chip”, “They are divine”, “Pair of beautiful”, “I can not with how beautiful they look” and “Divinuras”, were some of the messages that can be read on social networks.