Lucero leaves in shock by publishing a tremendous photo of Lucerito Mijares
The image of mother and daughter became a trend in Internet searches
For: Valeria ContrerasN.
Lucero appeared in a tender photo with Lucerito Mijares.jpg
Repeatedly, Lucerito Mijares He has stolen the attention of his famous parents, both in interviews and in multiple concerts, thanks to his sympathy and unique voice; but now she teenager overshadowed Lucero in a tremendous photo like never before.
The protagonist of soap operas, such as ‘Alborada’, was in charge of sharing the image in one of her stories on her official Instagram account, where she published several videos and photos of the luxurious trip she lived with her daughter, a few weeks ago, by Nueva York.
“Two Luceros excited in the intermission of Hamilton”, specified the singer as a description of the snapshotwho accompanied the portrait with emojis of faces with heart and star eyes.
Within hours, Lucero’s post with Lucerito Mijares not only went viral on various fan club accounts, it also trended on internet searches.
Lucero captivated with a photo with her daughter Lucerito Mijares.jpg
The faithful admirers of mother and daughter went out of their way in all kinds of reactions, while dedicating them heart emojis, flowers, stars and smiley faces; They highlighted in messages that they looked very beautiful and that once again the teenager drew attention to her beauty.
“Lucerito always beautiful”, “Mother and daughter are beautiful”, “How beautiful they look”, “Like wood like chip”, “They are divine”, “Pair of beautiful”, “I can not with how beautiful they look” and “Divinuras”, were some of the messages that can be read on social networks.
Lucerito Mijares is the second daughter that Lucero and Mijares procreated during their marriage, which they maintained from 1997 to 2011, the year in which they divorced by mutual agreement and their separation was so good that to date they maintain a great friendship for their children.