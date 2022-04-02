Entertainment

Lucero reveals the strange custom she has with her partner, Michel Kuri

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Singer bright Star The 52-year-old is one of the most famous figures in Mexico and over time has gained recognition in the various countries of the region. For many years she was married to her colleague Manuel Mijares and as a result of that relationship the daughter they have in common was born, who also bears the name of her mother and who today is quite an adolescent.

Lucero separated from Mijares in 2011 and at the same time confirmed her relationship with the businessman michel kuri and now they just celebrated 10 years together. The truth is that the actress did not remarry but she lives a healthy and happy relationship with her crush, as she has commented in several interviews.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jim Carrey retires from acting: “That’s enough”

9 mins ago

Daniel Radcliffe: The ‘anti-star’ of Hollywood despite the fame that ‘Harry Potter’ gave him

11 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar reveals the best kept secret of her diet

20 mins ago

Today’s horoscope: Sunday, April 3 for all signs – Today’s horoscope

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button