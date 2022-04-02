Lucero reveals the strange custom she has with her partner, Michel Kuri

Singer bright Star The 52-year-old is one of the most famous figures in Mexico and over time has gained recognition in the various countries of the region. For many years she was married to her colleague Manuel Mijares and as a result of that relationship the daughter they have in common was born, who also bears the name of her mother and who today is quite an adolescent.

Lucero separated from Mijares in 2011 and at the same time confirmed her relationship with the businessman michel kuri and now they just celebrated 10 years together. The truth is that the actress did not remarry but she lives a healthy and happy relationship with her crush, as she has commented in several interviews.

Related news

bright Star and Michel Kuri have also not been engaged and recently the singer revealed that the key to the success of their relationship is that they live in separate houses. “We do not want to get married, we are very happy like this, as boyfriends. We each live at home and, I think it is very father, after having had a marriage, because I am in favor of marriage, “said the singer.

Lucero and Kuri. Source: instagram @lucerinastopbr

Regarding his separation from Mijares, bright Star He stated: “When we divorced, we remained as very good friends, partners for life, fathers of our children” while insisting that this experience helped him not to want to go through the altar again and live love from another side .

Lucero and Kuri. Source: instagram @fanziness

“I think that, perhaps, it is not a priority to get married, I don’t know, for some couples yes, for others no, in our case, we are very happy to be able to have, like this illusion, you know? From when you see yourself, when they are together. It is commitment of the soul, of the heart and others,” he assured bright Star about his 10-year courtship with Kuri.