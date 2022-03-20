Lucero talks about how he cares for Lucerito Mijares now that he is starting his artistic career

After a few days ago the singer sasha sokol accused the producer, Louis de Llano, of sexual abuse, when I was a teenager, Lucero spoke for the first time of the work her mother did to protect her from any danger when she began her career as a child.

And it is that since always Lucero’s mother was heavily criticized for being overprotective, however, it is something that to date the singer thanks, Well, she recognizes that being in the middle from a very young age was exposed to many dangers.

“Many women at those ages, in those times, in those moments (were susceptible) to all those questions, so, the truth, what a relief! What enormous gratitude I have!, That in my case it has not happened, I am a very happy person, very accomplished”declared in an interview for the program Wake up America.

Lucero and her mother have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship

In that sense and now that his daughter Lucerito Mijares has shown interest in pursuing a career in the art worldLucero recognized that she would like to have enough time to be aware of her.

“I wish I could be like that with my daughter, I always want to be close to her, sometimes also because of my things, because of my commitments, they don’t allow me to be stuck like my mother was”he mentioned.

However, and despite the fact that she cannot spend as much time as she would like, there is always someone close to her daughter, it can be her father or a person of total trust for the family, since Lucerito is still a minor.

Lucero and Lucerito Mijares have shared the stage several times

“I advise her a lot, we are very close in many things, very close, and obviously there is always someone who is close to her, and if it can’t be me, it’s her dad, and if not someone very close and very trustworthy,” he concluded.