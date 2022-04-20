Lucero: the singer’s room, luxurious and impeccable | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | FAME

bright Star He has built a successful, broad and publicly recognized career. As a result of her work, she has been able to have economic stability that has allowed her to own more than one property for herself and her children, and as is logical within her home, her tastes and luxuries are not lacking. In a recent interview with the Iberian journalist Alberto Peláez, the “Bride of America” ​​showed how she decorated and organized her bedroom, and she left more than one speechless.

The actress and singer who dazzled all of Mexico in the 90s and early 2000s has become a celebrity and a reference in the show, which is why fans are always interested in knowing what she does, how she dresses, how she sleeps… .and even how your room is decorated.

Last time he received the Spanish presenter and journalist Alberto Pelaez, and chose to do it in his bedroom. Both lay down on the bed of the protagonist of soap operas like “Bonds of love”, “Because of her I am Eva” and “I am your master”.

WHAT DOES LUCERO’S BEDROOM LOOK LIKE?

Lucero Hogaza León, her full name, commented on her preferences when resting in her bed. The ex-wife of Mijares She indicated that a good mattress and good pillows are extremely important to her, although if she did not have them on hand, she does not have any problems.

In the program we see that, like her daily style, Lucero’s bedroom looks impeccable, since there is no object out of place. In addition, the color of the room matches perfectly with the decoration of the bed.

“Thank God, I’m a good sleeper, I didn’t suffer from insomnia or those things, I don’t have to take pills either. Sleeping is important to me and happily I don’t have any problems with that, at most I avoid eating much at night and, well, I didn’t drink coffee because I don’t like it”expressed in the talk with Alberto López.

WHAT DO THE CHILDREN OF LUCERO DO?

Lucero, at 52 years old, is the mother of two children: Jose Manuel Mijares and Lucero Mijares. The eldest is already 20 years old, while the second is close to reaching the age of majority (17 years old), which is why both have already begun to lead their lives somewhat away from their parents.

The actress confessed in an interview that seeing them gradually separate from them caused her sadness, but she understood that it was part of life and her growth.

WHAT IS LUCERO’S REQUIREMENT TO RETURN TO TELENOVELAS?

Mijares’ ex-wife answered a question about when she could return to acting in Mexican soap operas like several years ago. It is there that we could all know that she has a requirement in this regard.

‘America’s Bride‘ He confessed that it is not an easy thing to return to television and that it is not just about doing it for the sake of it, so he should analyze it very well. According to what she has recognized, it would have to be a project that makes her fall in love from the first moment and that means a triumphant return to a part of her life that gave her so much success in the past.

“Going back to television is not as easy as any story. I’m looking for something cute. I don’t know, but something like that is attractive, that makes me fall in love, that catches me and that I believe can catch the public. I think I have made soap operas that are too cool to make one just for the sake of it”were some of his words.

Her full name is Lucero Hogaza León, known artistically as Lucero or the Bride of America, she is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actress, television presenter and businesswoman (Photo: Lucero / Instagram)

WHAT DOES LUCERO THINK ABOUT OLD AGE?

During an interview with the Mexican magazine “CARAS”, bright Star He reviewed his artistic career and talked about his plans for the future. In addition, she was honest about what she thinks about old age, motherhood, and the role of women today.

In the conversation, "The Bride of America" ​​mentioned her ex-husband Mijares, who dedicated a few words to the actress: "What I admire about Lucero is that she enjoys everything she does, both personally and professionally". And it is very true, because Lucero has shown that each project he undertakes is done with great passion.