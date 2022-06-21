Lucha Villa is seen at 85 years old: He reappears after more than two decades away from the show in a wheelchair after a bad liposuction surgery | People | Entertainment

the diva of the music ranchera and films mexican, Luz Elena Ruiz Bejarano known as Lucha Villa, has been withdrawn from the public eye since 1997, but now it has been discovered that she lives under the protection of her family in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

During its best period, it was one of the most outstanding artists of the ranchero genre, in addition to developing in norteño music and in the cinema country type, becoming an icon for Mexicans.

Lucha villa reappears at 85 in a wheelchair

As reported by Infobae, through a Photography which was shared on his official profile Instagramyou can see what Lucha Villa looks like at 85, the emblematic singer Mexican.

Said image was shared on June 1, where the artist is seen sitting at the table and smiling with her friend, of whom no further details were mentioned.

The caption of the photo reads: “Our beautiful queen accompanied by one of her most endearing friends, Mrs. Hermes, who has been by her side since the 60s.”

In the snapshot, she can be seen very well-groomed, an image that has always characterized her. With makeup and an updo, which included impeccable bangs, Lucha Villa looked beautiful and elegant, giving a warm smile as she rested in her wheelchair.

The problems that took Lucha Villa away from the artistic world

The also nicknamed “big lady from Camargo”, saw her career slowed down when in 1997 she underwent a cosmetic intervention failed, which ended in a coma for two weeks and left him with irreversible consequences.

As reported by the media at the time, the Mexican singer suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during the liposuction procedure to which she underwent.

After some maneuvers by the anesthesiologist of the operationwas taken to Hospital Muguerza from the capital of Nuevo León, where it was diagnosed that the artist’s brain spent a few minutes without oxygen or blood supply.

His family sued the surgeon for malpractice, but the aftermath of the failed intervention left brain damage that limited the Mexican star’s motor and language abilities.

Due to this, Lucha was unable to be in her musical presentations and to appear before the public. When this happened, she was 60 years old and since then she could not sing or be the same.

After a few years of low profile, he reappeared in 2009 before the cameras of a tv show who visited her at her home and was seen smiling, despite not being able to speak clearly. (AND)

