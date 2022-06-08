Lucha Villa reappears on social networks after 25 years of absence; that’s how stunning it looks now

It was in 1997 when Luz Elena Ruiz Bejaranobetter known as Lucha Villa, left the stage and also the spotlight of the press after medical malpractice left her almost on the verge of death, since then her appearances have been very sporadic and this week he surprised his fans by sharing in social networks a photograph at 85 years old.

The famous regional mexican singer has remained for a quarter of a century away from public life and under the care and company of their relatives, except for a few exceptions in which he has decided to carry out some publication on your official account Instagramjust as it happened this week in which his followers were able to see his face again.

It was thus that Lucha Villa showed the world how he looks the same at 85 years old and showed that his particular beauty It is still palpable, as well as its emblematic bearing. In the image, the interpreter of “You don’t sink me” appears smiling at a table, accompanied by “The Lady Hermes”who is identified as a great friendwith whom he has had a relationship for at least 60 years.

Lucha villa reappears smiling, healthy and rejuvenated

for the thousands of fans of the singer it was a great surprise to see her in a excellent healthWell, Lucha Villa is seen smiling in the already iconic Photography: “Our beautiful queen accompanies uone of her most endearing friendss, Mrs. Hermes, who has been by her side since the 60s”, reads the text that accompanies the image.

You have to remember that Villa fight began his artistic career in the 1960s, when he began to demonstrate his talent as an artist when interpreting songs by renowned composers such as Jose Alfredo Jimenez and John Gabriel. The singer also made a career in the cinemawhere she made her debut as an actress starring “The golden rooster” in 1964, alongside Ignacio López Tarso.

From then on he began to be identified as “The Queen of the Palenques”, due to his prominent voice, which could be heard throughout 37 years of trajectory artistic, which was interrupted due to a complication derived from a aesthetic operationwhich left her in a coma for two weeks.

This situation caused Lucha Villa brain damage that diminished her motor and language. And although the doctors assured him that his recovery would be gradualthe famous interpreter was no longer the same, so she moved away definitively from the scenarios and has remained ever since on a ranch in San Luis Potosi, where he is under the care of his daughters.

