Lucha Villa reappears on social networks

After more than 20 years away from public life, Luz Elena Ruiz Bejaranobetter known as Villa fightreappeared in a photograph shared on social networks, where he shows us what the emblematic artist looks like at 85 years old.

Through her official Instagram account, an image was released in which you can see how the interpreter of ‘You don’t sink me‘ currently, after 25 years ago he was torn between life and death due to medical malpractice.

In this photograph, we can see the singer smiling in the company of “The Lady Hermes”, who has been her friend for a little over six decades.

“Our beautiful queen is accompanied by one of her most endearing friends, Mrs. Hermes, who has been by her side since the 60s,” indicated the description of the photograph uploaded to the social platform.

Lucha Villa began her artistic career in the 1960s, where, thanks to an opportunity, she was able to demonstrate her talent as a singer, performing songs by great composers such as Jose Alfredo Jimenez and Juan Gabriel.

She also made her debut as an actress when she starred in ‘The golden rooster’ in 1964, next to Ignacio Lopez Tarsowhere she was known as the first “Queen of the Palenques”, thanks to her prominent voice.

Villa stood out during the 37 years that his artistic career lasted, as he is considered one of the most important celebrities in Mexico for his vocal and acting talent, making her the recipient of multiple awards.

However, her career was cut short in 1997, when a complication derived from an aesthetic operation left her in a coma for two weeks and caused her brain damage that decreased their motor and language skills.

Despite the fact that a gradual recovery was predicted for her, the singer and actress was never the same again. Currently, she resides in a ranch in San Luis Potosí, where she is cared for by her daughters, who comment that Villa is wellalthough the neurological problems have not completely disappeared.