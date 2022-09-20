Lucia at 12 | Incognitosis

My smurf-smurf. My piti-piti.

Last Saturday we took a tour of the Casa de Campo. You didn’t feel like it, my smurf, because walking around just isn’t going for you. You went a bit reluctantly and stayed behind as usual. And at a certain point I waited for you and took you by the hand and started asking you things. You start high school, my life, and it’s an important leap. To begin with, something terrible that you don’t notice, but that Javi and I do notice.

We no longer go to school together.

Now you start half an hour early, so you go alone. I remember that last year you started wanting to do it and then, shortly after, you went back to go with me and Javi. And you kept holding my hand many days as we went. And you didn’t mind that I gave you a little kiss when I said goodbye to you, even though your friends were in front of you. Phew. Goodness.

But this year you’re going alone, so I can’t hold your hand in the morning and Javi doesn’t enjoy that little walk with you either, although he seems to be doing well. I remember that every day while the two of us go. Of all the years we’ve gone to school together, or before, when I’d take you to daycare and on the way back we’d play hide-and-seek and I’d stay behind a doorway and you, waiting for the scare, laughed out loud when I came out and grabbed you and I ate you with kisses. Or a little later, when he took you on the miniscooter attached to the car with Javi, who also started there. My two precious smurfs, who little by little were getting older and older. my little lives

But I want you to know that although I miss it, I understand it and nothing happens: even if I no longer take you to school with that walk, I will take advantage of others. Like this one from the weekend and many who will come even if they are not at school. And I’ll hold your hand. And I’m sure that if I don’t do it, you will continue to do it. And inside I will think about our “boom” and I will smile and maybe I will escape an inner tear of those of happiness. Because it doesn’t matter how old you are and how old I am, my smurf. Holding my hand will always, always, always be special.

So that’s how we were, holding hands on that walk through the Casa de Campo, as I was saying. And you told me things. How about your teachers, how about your classmates, how hard is the course, all that. And you were telling me without vocalizing much (ays) and little by little it was noticeable that you no longer cared so much about walking. And you took me by the hand too and you walked with me, sometimes doing the thing of staying a little behind in a lazy way so that I could pull you.

And I, of course, pulled a little, and gave you a little kiss, and we continued on our way with Javi and mom in front. And you kept talking to me and holding my hand. And I thought that you are turning 12 and that time is approaching when they say that daughters stop talking to their fathers and mothers. You tell me I’m a bore, but I, just in case, insist. I’ve been doing it since you turned 9 and I don’t care if you tell me I am. Other parents of girls of 13 or 14 tell me that they hardly speak to them anymore and I start to tremble. And although I guess that moment is inevitable, my smurf, I’m going to try to lengthen it by being very heavy. Like you with “What? SW!” or what you say now about «Oh my god» of the songs or the silly youtubers with whom you and Javi laugh so much. So Lucía, don’t even pay attention to you: keep telling me things and holding my hand and putting on my bangs. Don’t stop doing it, please. That is my first birthday wish for you.

Now comes something that is inevitable to say. About how old you’ve gotten. It’s a phrase you’re hearing a lot lately. It is told to you by people who haven’t seen you for some time, like your aunts Bea and Moqui or your grandmother Paqui, who also says it with her lisp and her axes inhaled so chicharreras. You know, like singing an isa. «Lusía, what a great teah done. How little greasy.” I can imagine her saying that, right? And so it is.

How old have you gotten?

That shows in many things. You are taller, and you are already a little woman. It is also noticeable in your way of being, which is still magical. You do preteen stuff, sure. Small gestures of those of “oh dad / mom, you don’t understand” while you make a rolleyes of those of your beloved Millie.

And yet you are still our little Lucia for a while. You maintain that blessed innocence, that nobility, that good conformity that is already famous throughout the world with your “Ah, okay” with which you accept everything when other children would be kicking and screaming. How lucky we are with that. Mom and I see girls who want to be older before their time and we always say how lucky we are and how lucky you are: you grow up as you should: without leaving that part of a girl that you should never leave. Without completely giving up on remaining (a little) small. Never let go of that part. That is my second wish for this birthday.

I see that in how you keep playing with Javi, your brother who adores you and idolizes you. And if you don’t know what idolizing is by reading this letter, then I’ll tell you. Year after year, Mom and I watch it and we are amazed: the way you love each other, the way you play, the way you laugh and talk… it’s incredible. You don’t see much and it’s a treasure. Do not lose that, not even being older. It’s something I ask you please. What I ask of you That is my third wish.

Above all because although you are starting to want to have your own place, you let Javi follow you and accompany you. You even share your friends, although sometimes you logically want to be alone with them. Like with your super friend of the soul (Kalú!), with whom you also have that special and wonderful relationship that I hope will always be so great and that makes my mom and me head explode as amazing as it is.

My life, you are so precious. So special. Don’t change please.

That is my fourth wish.

It is, in fact, the most important.

Don’t stop doing clowns like the «boom», or Keira Knightley’s pouty lips, or the ‘Oh my god’, or the little dance of ‘around the world’ that makes mom so funny. Don’t stop surprising yourself, don’t stop being so affectionate, good, and noble. And please don’t stop laughing like you do. Let’s see if we can capture that laughter in photos, my life. It escapes me over and over again, but it doesn’t matter. I carry her with me always in my heart. To your laughter and to you.

I love you, my darling.

Your papushki.